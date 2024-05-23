It’s Memorial Day weekend, and since it marks the start of summer, expect an array of outdoor activities. The Wyck Historic House and Garden hosts the Celebration of Roses. In Chadds Ford, Styer’s Peony hosts the sixth annual Celebration of the Peony at the place where they first became popular as cut flowers. Both aspiring and advanced dancers will find a home at the Philadelphia Tango Festival, while aficionados of all things medieval can live happily in the past at the Renaissance Faire. And the Devon Horse Show begins this weekend, as does the Philadelphia Latino Arts and Film Festival.

In music, George Clinton heads to Delaware along with his legendary band Parliament-Funkadelic. Sun Ra Arkestra frontman Marshall Allen becomes a centenarian and celebrates, where else, but onstage, and Hozier is in South Jersey. Snacktime and Nik Greeley and the Operators open the free Summer Sounds Series at the season opening of Spruce Street Harbor Park.

New Jersey | Delaware | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Outdoors | Kids | Music

New Jersey

The 43rd Annual May Fair

Where: Haddon Avenue near Collingswood Borough Hall, 678 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J.

Haddon Avenue near Collingswood Borough Hall, 678 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J. When: Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The 43rd annual May Fair in Collingswood brings 19 live music performers on three stages, a kid’s zone and a juried arts-and-crafts show with over 200 vendors and multiple food courts to the South Jersey borough. If that wasn’t enough, there’s an antique and classic car show hosted by the Delaware Valley Old Goat Club. Same-day registration (cash only) is $20.

Hozier Unreal Unearth Tour

Where: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When: Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m. How much: Various prices, tickets only available via resellers

Irish singer-songwriter Hozier is heading to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion on the Unreal Unearth Tour. The 6-foot-6-inch songwriter’s 2013 hit “Take Me to Church” brought him international superstardom, which is why you’ll have to find tickets to his show via resellers like StubHub. He’s touring in support of his latest release, which unsurprisingly is the same name as the tour.

Delaware

Parliament-Funkadelic featuring George Clinton with Dumpstaphunk

The legendary funkster George Clinton pulls up to the Queen in Delaware with his band Parliament-Funkadelic. In the ‘70s and ’80s, they helped usher in the funk era, which was also the backbone of hip-hop. Known for their “intergalactic” shows, they’ll be performing their hits including “Atomic Dog,” “Knee Deep” and “Tear the Roof Off the Sucker.” New Orleans band Dumpstaphunk will open the show.

Special Events

Memorial Day Roundup

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through Monday, May 27

Through Monday, May 27 How much: Various prices

Yes, the Memorial Day holiday announces summer in the city, but its origin is the ultimate sacrifice soldiers made for America. Start at the Museum of the American Revolution, which has programming through the weekend free to veterans, active military and Blue Star families. The National Constitution Center offers free admission through Monday, with a special focus on famous memorials and monuments.

On Sunday, the General George Meade Society hosts its annual Memorial Day event at Laurel Hill Cemetery East with wreath-laying and a dedication of grave markers for previously unknown soldiers. On Monday, there are ceremonies at Christ Church and the Independence Seaport Museum. Also Monday, the Gibson School of the Arts hosts its 30th annual Memorial Day Summer Arts Festival.

Devon Horse Show and Country Fair

Where: Dorset Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Rd., Devon, Pa.

Dorset Horse Show Grounds, 23 Dorset Rd., Devon, Pa. When: Through June 2

Through June 2 How much: $20 and up

Philadelphia has many historic events that date back over a hundred years. It says something about the enduring appeal of specific events and the Devon Horse Show and Country Fair is one of them. The oldest and largest multi-breed outdoor horse competition in the country has been going on since 1896. Some of the highlights include the Dog Show at the Horse Show, the Carriage Pleasure Drive, the Ladies Day hat contest and Children’s Day with its Itty Bitty Hat Parade.

Philadelphia Renaissance Faire

Fair maidens and fair lords, head thee to the Renaissance Faire where you can try your hand at archery, imbibe in mead, do some jousting and gaming and enjoy a variety of Renaissance entertainment. The Faire includes a harpist, a live storyteller, a magician and juggler, as well as live combat and sword fighting.

Africa Day 2024

Where: Saturday, May 25, 3–6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 3–6 p.m. When: Fisher Park, 571 W. Spencer St.

Fisher Park, 571 W. Spencer St. How much: Free

Philly’s first annual Africa Day will be celebrated at Fisher Park. The free event includes African dance and drumming workshops and the making of African crowns, which can then be shown off in the crown contest and parade. Patrice Hawthorne, one of the several female vocalists who performed as the female half of the duo Peaches & Herb, will perform.

Haze Fest

Where: Warwick Farm Brewing, 800 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, Pa.

Warwick Farm Brewing, 800 Almshouse Rd., Jamison, Pa. When: noon – 9 p.m.

noon – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

It’s the first official holiday of the summer season, so why not kick it off with a brew and some music? You know the rest. At Haze Fest, Warwick Farm Brewing is offering two Hazy IPA collabs, seven food trucks to go with them and four locally based musicians to provide the tunes.

43rd Annual Mustang and Road Show

Gas up that classic car for the 43rd annual Mustang & Ford Show. The Valley Forge Mustang Club, one of the local chapters of the national organization, invites you to bring your first to seventh-generation Mustang out to join the festivities. Ford-powered cars and trucks are also welcome — even electric ones.

Memorial Day Taco Fest

Where: Chaddsford Winery, 632 Baltimore Pk.

Chaddsford Winery, 632 Baltimore Pk. When: Saturday, May 25 – Sunday, May 27

Saturday, May 25 – Sunday, May 27 How much: Free, pay as you go

A holiday weekend with tacos sounds like a winning combination. The Memorial Day Taco Fest serves up offerings from six different food trucks. If you have a favorite eatery, check out which day they’re scheduled as not all the trucks are there each day. The winery provides options for dry, sweet or sparkling wines to pair with your tacos of choice.

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Latino Arts and Film Festival

Where: Various venues

Various venues When: May 26 – Sunday, July 7

May 26 – Sunday, July 7 How much: Various prices

Films by and starring Latinos from across the diaspora are featured in the Philadelphia Latino Arts and Film Festival. It continues through July, featuring film screenings, events, panels, parties and more, both in-person and virtually.

Philadelphia Tango Festival

Where: Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, 2030 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia Argentine Tango School, 2030 Frankford Ave. When: Friday, May 24 – Monday, May 27, various hours

Friday, May 24 – Monday, May 27, various hours How much: $25 and up

They say it takes two to tango, but at the 12th Philadelphia Tango Festival, many more will enjoy the art of the dance. This year’s theme is “La Poesia del Abrazo” (The Poetry of the Tango Embrace). Attendees will enjoy workshops, milongas, concerts, yoga classes and lectures suited to both beginners and more practiced dancers.

Take a Seat: Understanding the Modern Chair

Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. When: Opens May 25, 2024

Opens May 25, 2024 How much: Free with museum admission, pay what you wish every Friday night and the first Sunday of the month

Take a seat. No, take several. At the Philadelphia Art Museum’s new exhibit “Take A Seat,” the various designs of the lowly chair are examined. While chairs should be more function than form, they are also appreciated for their aesthetics, from the famous Eames chair to Phillipe Stark’s Ghost. The exhibit showcases a wide array of chairs from all over the world.

MK Asante: Nephew a Memoir in Four-Part Harmony

Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St.

Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St. When: Thursday, May 24, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. How much: Pay as you wish

MK Asante’s latest memoir “Nephew: A Memoir in Four-Part Harmony” was released this week. It’s a letter to his teenage nephew, Nasir, who was shot nine times in Philadelphia while shielding his cousins from gunfire. (He survived the shooting.) Asante will be in conversation with his father, renowned Temple University scholar Molefi K. Asante, in his appearance at the Free Library in Philadelphia.

Uncle Bobbie’s X Charlamagne tha God Book Tour

Lenard McKelvey was a radio station host in South Carolina when he was “discovered” by Wendy Williams. He left Williams, only to be fired from a Philadelphia radio station after scoring a solo gig. Now better known as Charlamagne tha God, he’s been the controversial co-host of the morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” for the past 14 years. He’s in conversation with Marc Lamont Hill in support of his new book, “Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks.”

CinéSPEAK Under the Stars

Where: Clark Park, 4300–4398 Baltimore Ave.

Clark Park, 4300–4398 Baltimore Ave. When: Through Friday, June 14

Through Friday, June 14 How much: Free

The summer outdoor movie series CinéSPEAK Under the Stars starts on Friday with two documentaries on the big screen. “Butterfly in the Sky” tells the story of 26 years of the PBS series “Reading Rainbow,” and the short “The ABCs Of Book Banning” is an Oscar-nominated film that looks at the history of forbidden books.

Twilight in the Gardens

Philly’s most famous public art space hosts Twilight in the Gardens, a social gathering promoting art, music and community. There will be live music, art workshops and whatever else develops organically from the creative environment. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own bottle, blanket, snacks and a friend.

Outdoors

Celebration of the Roses

Where: Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm, 6026 Germantown Ave.

Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm, 6026 Germantown Ave. When: Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. How much: Free

The Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm hosts the Celebration of the Roses to highlight the nation’s oldest rose garden in its original plan. The day includes food, vendors, community organizations and guided tours, along with children’s activities and all-day access to the home.

6th Annual Celebration of the Peony

Where: Styer’s Peonies, 400 Cossart Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa.

Styer’s Peonies, 400 Cossart Rd., Chadds Ford, Pa. When: Through Monday, May 2,7 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Through Monday, May 2,7 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. How much: $15 per person or $50 per car, up to five passengers

Franklin Styer was a man ahead of his time, realizing that the public could benefit not just from seeing peonies growing in the field but enjoying them up close at home. He started supplying cut flowers to Atlantic City casinos, which led to a wholesale business. Now, Styer’s Peonies grow them across 120 acres and in 200 varieties. At the annual Festival of the Peony, you can view them on foot or from your car driving through the property. Cut flowers to take home can be purchased at the gate.

Kids

The Rock and Roll Playhouse Plays the Music of Taylor Swift & More For Kids: Memorial Day Party

Kids can “Shake It Off,” whether it’s a challenging week at school or just an abundance of energy at the Rock and Roll Playhouse party, featuring the music of Taylor Swift. The tortured poet in your child (or the one in you!) will enjoy her best uptempo tunes including “Blank Space,” “Me!” and “Cruel Summer” to get a head start on the holiday.

Music

Sun Ra Arkestra Marshall Allen 100th Birthday Celebration

If you could live to be 100, what would you do to celebrate your birthday? If playing saxophone with your band is what you’d choose, you’d have that in common with Marshall Allen, the leader of the Sun Ra Arkestra. He’ll celebrate a century of funkiness on Friday by playing at the celebration at Union Transfer. It’s not like he hasn’t done this before — he was onstage for his 80th birthday, as well. Watch the band’s Tiny Desk appearance in 2014 for a preview of the show.

Summer Sounds Concert Series

Where: Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Spruce Street Harbor Park, 301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. When: Saturday, May 25, 6–10 p.m.

Saturday, May 25, 6–10 p.m. How much: Free

Snacktime (when do they sleep?!) and Nik Greeley and the Operators open up the waterfront attraction’s new Summer Sounds Concert Series, which goes on selected Saturdays through Sept. 21. The free concert series is part of the seasonal opening of the Spruce Street Harbor Park. New this year is the Lazy Hammock, a space that includes a concert venue, performance space and bar.

Tank: R&B Money Tour with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas

R&B stalwart Tank brings his R&B Money Tour to the Met Philadelphia with Keri Hilson and Carl Thomas. Singer-songwriter Tank is known best for his hits “Maybe I Deserve” and “When We,” while Thomas’ 2000 hit “I Wish” was a radio staple on R&B and adult contemporary formats. Two-time Grammy nominee Hilson hit with the platinum single “Pretty Girl Rock” in 2010.