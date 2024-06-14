This weekend, the events schedule offers multiple ways to celebrate Father’s Day. There are concerts, including New Jersey’s expansive North to Shore Festival, as well as a new solo album performance by Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and a night with Ravi Coltrane. The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum hosts its annual, overnight tribute to LeMans, the storied 24-hour sports car race now in its 101st year.

Friday is Bloomsday, the literary celebration of James Joyce’s “Ulysses,” at the Rosenbach. For LGBTQ dads, there are events in two different parks, and for dads who celebrate it, the Juneteenth Parade and Festival is happening in West Philadelphia.

New Jersey

North to Shore Festival

Where: Multiple locations in Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Newark

Multiple locations in Asbury Park, Atlantic City and Newark When: Through June 30

Through June 30 How much: Various prices

The North to Shore Festival is one of the state’s largest, taking place through the end of June at multiple venues, with artists from various genres. As indicated by its title, shows are happening in Newark, Asbury Park and Atlantic City. Participating musicians include Lake Street Dive, Eric Roberson with Avery Sunshine, Samara Joy, the Ocean Avenue Stompers and Clarence Clemons. While primarily a music fest, there are myriad other events, including a Queer Celebration, an Asbury Park Bazaar, a beer dinner, a beach bonfire, Hip Hop Movie Night and a Sinatra Supper.

Beardfest

Where: Paradise Lakes Campground, 507–553 Trenton Rd., Hammonton, N.J. (note: these are the correct GPS coordinates, organizers say not to use the ones that come up by entering “Paradise Lakes”)

Paradise Lakes Campground, 507–553 Trenton Rd., Hammonton, N.J. (note: these are the correct GPS coordinates, organizers say not to use the ones that come up by entering “Paradise Lakes”) When: Thursday, June 13 – Sunday, June 16

Thursday, June 13 – Sunday, June 16 How much: $75 and up

You don’t have to wear a beard to attend, but if you already have one, no one will mind. Beardfest returns to South Jersey this year for a three-day celebration of all things creative. Music, arts, open mics, workshops and more are part of the fest which organizers hope will leave attendees feeling “empowered and connected.” It’s also set on 100+ acres of prime campground, so reveling in nature should help.

Juneteenth South Jersey Roundup

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Through

Through How much: Free, various prices

Juneteenth, the annual celebration of freedom, is officially a federal holiday commemorated on Wednesday, June 19. But African Americans have celebrated it unofficially with cookouts, festivals and parties for many years. On Saturday, South Jersey honors Juneteenth with festivals in Glassboro and Woodbury. In Lawnside on Saturday, there’s a Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Walk. On Sunday, Collingswood and Mt. Laurel join the party. More Juneteenth events going through the week can be found here.

Delaware

A Celebration of Marvin Hamlisch and His Music Presented by The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra

Marvin Hamlisch was a composer who won the elusive EGOT (and then some) with four Emmys, four Grammys, a Tony and three Oscars, along with a Pulitzer Prize. His accolades came from composing some of the most recognizable music in modern history — “The Way We Were,” “The Sting,” and “The Chorus Line, ” among his works. The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will play A Celebration of Marvin Hamlisch & His Music in a tribute to his rich legacy.

Special Events

Yappy Hour

Dogs and dads can drink together at the Museum of Illusions’ Yappy Hour. Since we know now that some guys love their canine companions more than people, it’s a great choice for a Father’s Day treat. Or it’s just a chance to go out on the town with your (well-behaved, of course) four-legged bestie. Photo-ops and doggy treats are available; proceeds from the event benefit Philadoptables.

Flag Fest

Where: Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St.

Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St. When: Through Saturday, June 15

Through Saturday, June 15 How much: All events free

Flag Fest celebrates the day when the current stars and stripes was officially adopted as the flag of the United States of America. The Betsy Ross House hosts a series of events to commemorate the moment, including Friday’s annual Naturalization Ceremony, which honors 13 newly minted American citizens.

Chester County Balloon Festival

Where: Willowdale Steeplechase, 101 E. Street Rd., Kennett Square, Pa.

Willowdale Steeplechase, 101 E. Street Rd., Kennett Square, Pa. When: Friday, June 14, start time 4 p.m., Saturday, June 15, Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m.

Friday, June 14, start time 4 p.m., Saturday, June 15, Sunday, June 16, 2 p.m. How much: $10 – $22, children under 6, free

Up, up and away! The sky’s the limit at the annual Chester County Hot Air Balloon Fest. It features a gorgeous array of hot air balloons piloted by individuals from around the country as well as events on the ground. You can choose untethered balloon rides in advance or purchase tethered balloon rides on-site. And if you just want to observe from the ground, there are other activities as well.

Who’s Your Daddy? Tour

With Father’s Day on the horizon, maybe you want to find out more about our Founding Fathers. If so, head to the amusingly named “Who’s Your Daddy?” tour, which showcases the final resting places of some of the nation’s top daddies. Well, at least the ones who founded the country as we know it now. If you miss it this weekend, it’s happening on the next two weekends.

Pride in the Park

Where: John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic

John Welsh Memorial Fountain, Avenue of the Republic When: Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. How much: $10 – $15 for game participants, spectators are free

Happy Pride! Fairmount Park hosts its first-ever LGBTQ+ Field Day. Tug-a-war, relay races, kickball and a batting challenge are among the competitions, with a dunk tank and cornhole adding to the fun. Food trucks will be on-site for pay-as-you-go refreshments. In the burbs, Narbeth is also hosting a Pride Month celebration. Their Pride at the Park includes access to LGBTG community services, food and live music.

24 Heures du Simeone

Where: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825–31 Norwitch Dr.

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825–31 Norwitch Dr. When: Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. – Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m.

Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m. – Sunday, June 16, 10 a.m. How much: $17 and up, kids 12 and under, free

It’s the 101st running of the famed LeMans sports car race. The Simeone Foundation’s annual 24 Heures du Simeone hasn’t been going that long, but it celebrates the race just the same with its own 24-hour event. Attendees can stay overnight at the museum, which will demonstrate some of the storied cars that were actually in the race. Bring your pillows, tents, blankets and car enthusiast dad for a unique Father’s Day experience.

Philly Caribbean Festival, Parade and Concert

8th Annual B[L]OK Party

Where: Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St.

Bok Building, 1901 S. 9th St. When: Saturday, June 15, noon – 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, noon – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

The Bok Building has transformed from a high school into a community center and maker space with a restaurant and bar. It will host B[L]OK, its eighth annual community event and block party this weekend. Bok Bar provides the drinks, and the building’s makers provide the items for sale. Add a bouncy house and performances by local artists, dancers and musicians and you have more than you need for a day that emphasizes Bok Bar’s positive reach in the neighborhood.

The 2024 Bloomsday Festival

Where: The Rosenbach Museum, 2008 – 2010 Delancey St.

The Rosenbach Museum, 2008 – 2010 Delancey St. When: Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 16, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free with registration

James Joyce’s “Ulysses” is an epic novel that inspired a global annual celebration. The Rosenbach Museum holds the original 1920 manuscript so naturally they’re the venue for the local event. At the Bloomsday Festival, readings, free museum admittance, food and music, along with a specially crafted beer by Attic Brewing are part of the day.

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival

Where: Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St.

Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St. When: Sunday, June 16, Parade: noon – 2 p.m., South Concourse Drive, across from the Mann Center, Festival: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Malcolm X Park

Sunday, June 16, Parade: noon – 2 p.m., South Concourse Drive, across from the Mann Center, Festival: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Malcolm X Park How much: Free, pay as you go

The federal Juneteenth holiday is next Wednesday but the celebrations start this weekend. One of the nation’s largest is in West Philadelphia starting with the Juneteenth Parade across from the Mann Center. The Festival is at Malcolm X Park in West Philly, which includes an art fair, vendors, a concert and more. Other Juneteenth celebrations include one at Johnson House, Nicetown’s Juneteenth Festival, Penn Museum’s Juneteenth Celebration and the Juneteenth Wine and Arts Festival.

12th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance

John Mayer once said, “Fathers be good to your daughters. Daughters will love like you do.” The advice from his 2003 song “Daughters,” may be the most pithy fatherhood advice you’ll ever get. Many dads and daughters share a unique bond and that’s why the annual Daddy/Daughter Dance is now celebrating its 12th year. Be good to your daughter, and take her.

Arts & Culture

Cleaning in the House of Healing

Where: Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.

Penn Live Arts at the Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St. When: Thursday, June 13, Friday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 13, Friday, June 14, 7 p.m. How much: $30

The Theater of Witness is behind Cleaning in the House of Healing, a play that dramatizes the real-life experiences of people who do important but challenging work that they get little recognition for. The play tells the stories of hospital cleaners who have the unenviable job of clearing away things most people never have to see.

Off By One

Emmy-Award winner Joseph Dougherty’s world premiere “Off By One” comes to the People’s Light. Veteran character actor David Strathairn stars as the fictional late poet Douglas Roote, whose work is admired by two women who unexpectedly connect due to a wrong number.

The Last Days of Judas Iscariot

In the play “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot,” liberties are taken with the Biblical story of betrayal, to say the least. Two lawyers stuck in purgatory decide to argue opposing sides in the “case” of God and the Kingdom of Heaven versus Judas. In this farcical take, among those testifying are Sigmund Freud, Mother Teresa and Satan.

Trans-Afro Express: The Global Impact of African, Caribbean and African American Music

Where: World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St.

World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St. When: Friday, June 14, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 14, 6 p.m. How much: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

WURD Radio’s Tiffany Bacon moderates a panel discussion and a dance party to celebrate Black Music Month. Trans-Afro Express: The Global Impact of African, Caribbean and African American Music debates the staying power and influence of various genres of Black music, and includes a post-panel dance party that showcases its strengths.

Kids

Beyoncé Junior Jamboree at Sunset Social

Beyoncé Fans young and old can party together at Junior Jamboree’s Beyoncé Dance Party. The outdoor dance party geared to kids, will focus on all her eras, from her early music with Destiny’s Child to mega superstardom with hit albums like her self-titled double album project and last year’s “Renaissance.” Even “Cowboy Carter” will likely show up somewhere in the playlist. Dress to impress in your favorite Queen Bey look. Fortunately, there are many to choose from.

Siwa Presents XOMG POP! Live

YouTube influencer JoJo Siwa and her mom, Jess Siwa, put together a girl group XOMG POP! to further her brand and give her followers a new girl group to enjoy. They released a new single “Make It Work” almost two weeks ago and are now out on the Siwa Presents XOMG POP! Live tour. There have been a few bumpy moments along the way including the departure of at least four members, but the tour goes on with just three left standing.

Comedy

TuRae: Live and Hilarious

Philly’s own TuRae is a busy guy who’s been all over the country with his comedy show. But just in time for Father’s Day, he’s back home at Punchline Philly to bring the laughs to dads (and moms) and whoever else might show up. It’s also his birthday celebration, so you know he’s going to turn all the way up.

Mark Normand: Ya Don’t Say Tour

Laughter is something every father can agree on, amirite? Mark Norman is a frequent Conan O’Brien guest who once headlined his own independently released special “Out to Lunch.” The gambit paid off as he scored a Netflix special “Soup to Nuts,” and is heading to Philly on the Miller Theater stage. (Food seems to be a common theme). No less than Jerry Seinfeld has anointed him as the next big thing.

Music

Kim Gordon: The Collective

Punk pioneers Sonic Youth disbanded in 2011 after the divorce of two of their founding members, Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore. After a final U.S. show on the waterfront in Brooklyn that summer, both the group and the marriage fractured for good. But Gordon has found her footing as a solo artist with her album release “The Collective,” which she’s performing in Philly on Friday night.

Black Music at AAMP: Rhythms of Liberations From Juneteenth To Beyond Jazz & Blues

Where: African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.

African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. When: Saturday, June 15, 4–8 p.m.

Saturday, June 15, 4–8 p.m. How much: Free, with registration

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosts a night in celebration of Black Music Month. At Rhythms of Liberations From Juneteenth To Beyond Jazz & Blues, music from artists like Esperanza Spalding, Miles Davis and Nina Simone will be played by DuiJi13. A complimentary glass of wine is available for those 21 and over and vendors of food and other Black Music Month–themed items will be onsite.

Ravi Coltrane

Ravi Coltrane was named after the famed Indian musician, Ravi Shankar, known for introducing the sitar to contemporary music. But it was being born to music royalty that sealed his fate, as he’s the second of Alice Coltrane and John Coltrane’s three sons. He’s made his way as a saxophonist and is coming to City Winery, appropriately enough, on Father’s Day.

Philly Loves Wilco: 20th Anniversary of ‘A Ghost Is Born’

Rock band Wilco won their first Grammy for their 2002 release “A Ghost is Born.” It became one of the band’s most heralded works and a fan favorite. Now it’s being recreated by musicians at the Philly Loves Wilco: 20th Anniversary of “A Ghost is Born” from some of the best jam bands in the area including The Tilburys, Hezekiah Jones, The Lunar Year and Little Hag.