Every year about 10,000 Delaware public school 11th graders take the SAT that measures their comprehension of mathematics and English.

Since 2016, the state has required students to take the hourslong examination to fulfill its federal obligation to conduct standardized testing of high school students in those subjects. Taxpayers foot the bill for the testing — roughly $500,000 annually — that this year will take place at students’ schools from March 2 to 27.

The results have long cast Delaware’s education system in a devastating light, however, with the average score typically at the bottom of the 50 states. Last year, for example, Delaware’s average score of 948 out of a possible 1600 tied Florida for 47th lowest, trailed by only West Virginia’s 919 and New Mexico’s 885.

The dismal showing has long led many state educators, policymakers and lawmakers to argue that the rankings are unfair. They point out that while almost all Delaware students take the SAT, that’s not the case in dozens of states that don’t mandate the test. For example, while 94% of Delaware kids were tested last year, only a small fraction of students took the SAT in the leading states.

Kansas ranked highest in SAT average score at 1256, but only 2% of kids took it. Wyoming was second at 1253, but only 1% took the test. Nebraska was fifth at 1227, but only 7% were tested. And on and on.

While Delaware’s public school struggles are real, with only 41% of third- to eighth-graders proficient in English, and just 34% proficient in math, two state lawmakers are spearheading an effort with other education leaders and advocates to remove the SAT requirement.

One is Democratic Rep. Kim Williams, chair of the House Education Committee. Williams stressed that she and Republican Sen. Eric Buckson aren’t looking to stop any kids from taking the test at state expense.

“We just don’t want it to be our 11th grade assessment at this time because Delaware is being compared to all the other states that use the SAT and they’re only testing 2% where we’re testing every 11th grader,” Williams told WHYY News. “Other states are having kids take the test who want to go to college. Not every kid is looking to go to college.”

Williams also noted that with fewer colleges requiring the SAT for admission, including the University of Delaware, it’s time to develop a different assessment measure for 11th graders.

Buckson, a former gym teacher and wrestling coach at Polytech High near Dover, said he’s been a proctor for SAT tests where many students basically blew off the exam because they weren’t planning to go to college and knew their score wouldn’t affect their ability to graduate.

“You’ve got people that are literally signing their name and just circling in circles that are getting counted in the data. And that just doesn’t reflect anything,” Buckson said.

Buckson agrees with Williams that SAT testing should be provided without charge for those who want to take the exam.

“It should be a useful option for those that see the value and benefit of potentially improving their status for going to college,” he said. “But I do not think that we should be expecting every single student to take it and then having no mechanism to have accountability in it. It’s just a skewed number.”

Williams and Buckson aren’t alone in their view. They’re piggybacking off a 2023 review of statewide assessments that was conducted by the state Department of Education under then-Secretary Mark Holodick.

The report generated by the state noted that all standardized testing poses challenges. But it suggested the “SAT is not the best indicator of high school achievement for all students” and that state officials “explore alternatives to SAT reporting.”

The state’s new education secretary, Cindy Marten, would not agree to an interview, but issued a written statement that indicated a willingness to rethink the SAT requirement.

“We hear the concerns being raised about the SAT, and we’re taking them seriously as part of a broader effort to modernize how we measure student learning and school success,” said the statement by Marten, who was appointed last year by Gov. Matt Meyer after he succeeded John Carney.

Marten’s statement noted that while “assessments play an important role in ensuring accountability, equity, and transparency for families and communities … we want those measures to reflect not only achievement, but student growth over time. Any changes need to be thoughtful, aligned to our standards and goals for graduates, and made with input from educators and communities.”