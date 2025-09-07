From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Kayla Banks graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. as an education major in the spring. Last week, she started her first teaching job. The transition into teaching at the James G. Blaine School was smooth, Banks said, thanks to her time as a teaching fellow at Breakthrough Collaborative in Philadelphia.

The nationwide program was founded more than 45 years ago in San Francisco. It aims to support students in underrepresented communities, and to give aspiring teachers the opportunity to get hands-on experience.

Philadelphia’s branch of Breakthrough has been running for 30 years and helped over 2,000 students and aspiring teachers, officials said. In 2021, the school officially became part of the Germantown Friends School, which has taken over some of the backend responsibilities such as IT and maintenance, allowing the program to raise money more effectively for the program.

The program also recently added a college preparatory program, aiming to help students navigate the world of college admissions and tests, officials said.

Michelle Palmer, executive director of Breakthrough Greater Philadelphia, said the city branch got its start after Julie Friedberg, a Germantown Friends School alumni, went to study in California. She brought the program back with her.

That was 30 years ago and, since then, the program has served over 1,600 students and 500 teaching fellows. Overall, Philadelphia’s branch of Breakthrough is “much more structured now and very much more of an academic enrichment program,” Palmer said.

“We were always academic enrichment, but it was not as structured. And I think over the years, we’ve come to really come up with a good product,” she said.

The summer program for students is straightforward.

“For six weeks, we provide academics, enrichment in math, science, literature and writing, and then they also have the opportunity to take an elective course, which is designed by our teaching fellows,” Palmer said.

On Fridays, the cohort of students take field trips, something Palmer said is in an effort to make sure they’re also having fun.