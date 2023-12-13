Pa. introduces new rules for hunters to limit the spread of ‘zombie deer disease.’ Here’s what to know

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania this fall rolled out new regulations for hunters to mitigate the spread of a fatal disease that affects deer and elk, but the state still isn’t requiring testing before processing venison.

Chronic wasting disease is a contagious prion disease that attacks the nervous system and often leaves deer with holes in their brain that cause death. There is no cure, and the only way to confirm an animal has it — sometimes called “zombie deer disease” — is through lab testing, which requires a sample from the brain stem or lymph nodes.

Studies have not shown the disease to be transmissible to humans, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises against eating infected meat.

The state first detected the disease in 2012 at a captive deer facility in Adams County. A few months later, three white-tailed deer in Blair and Bedford Counties had it. Pennsylvania has reported nearly 1,300 chronic wasting disease cases across the commonwealth since the state Game Commission started tracking, a number that has increased annually.

Krysten Schuler, a wildlife disease ecologist at Cornell University, said the uptick could come from deer in areas with dense populations or from captive deer and elk herds at farms overseen by the state Department of Agriculture.

Prions — malfunctioning and almost indestructible proteins — cause chronic wasting disease, so disposal is key to mitigate further spread. Other prion diseases include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which is rare but the most common that affects humans, and mad cow disease.

“If you had to design the perfect pathogen, prions are right up there,” Schuler told Spotlight PA.

Prions are durable, Schuler said. Extreme heat is most effective. Bleach can break them down, so hunters and processors should use it to clean their equipment for harvesting and handle high-risk deer parts with care.

Here’s what to know about how Pennsylvania handles chronic wasting disease, tests for it, and what happens to an animal that is found to have it.

What is a disease management area?

Pennsylvania creates a disease management area after detecting chronic wasting disease, using a 10-mile radius buffer around each new confirmed case, Andrea Korman, a state biologist, said.

The Game Commission conducts road-killed deer surveillance year-round, so boundaries sometimes shift. The state Department of Agriculture also monitors deer and elk farms, conducting in-person inspections and reviewing annual inventory records.

The state has seven active disease management areas, which are predominantly located in rural counties.

It also has designated an “established area” that includes parts of Bedford, Blair, Franklin, Fulton, and Huntingdon Counties. Almost 90% of positive cases of chronic wasting disease since 2012 have come from this region in the south-central part of Pennsylvania.

Hunting in these high-risk areas is permitted, but hunters must abide by special restrictions.

It is illegal to remove high-risk deer or elk parts — such as the head, spinal column, and spleen — from these designated areas unless hunters plan to take them to a state-approved cooperating processor. It’s also unlawful to dispose of these parts away from the harvest location, use the animal’s urine for attractants, or feed wild deer. Existing law already prohibits feeding elk.

This year, the state let hunters who harvest deer within these areas take the remains to a state-approved processor or taxidermist anywhere in Pennsylvania to dispose of the parts. Previously, hunters had to process deer themselves or take them somewhere specific to the management area.

Another new rule is that hunters cannot dispose of high-risk parts on land away from the kill site within a management area, Korman noted. So if someone harvests a deer and takes it home for processing — all within the disease management area — they must put the parts in the trash.

“This is to limit the additional spread of the disease within the DMA by people moving and dumping high-risk parts in less infected areas of the DMA,” Korman said.