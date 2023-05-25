This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

Across Pennsylvania, unplugged oil and gas wells spew a powerful greenhouse gas into the atmosphere and contaminate soil and water.

Last year, the Pennsylvania legislature stripped an independent board of its ability to use a tool designed to keep drillers from abandoning wells without plugging them.

Now, with Democrats in charge of the state House, there’s an effort to reverse that decision.

The state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee passed a bill Tuesday along party lines that would restore the Environmental Quality Board’s ability to raise bond prices on conventional drillers.

The legislation is part of a continued effort to plug hundreds of thousands of abandoned and orphaned conventional oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania. The state expects to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding over the next five years to seal those wells, though that money can cover only a fraction of the need.

The measure faces a long, likely rocky path to becoming law — and some environmental advocates and lawmakers say it won’t solve the commonwealth’s underlying regulatory shortcomings.

At the center of the proposed law are bonds, which are meant to prevent developers from leaving wells unplugged after they stop using them.

Individuals or companies that want to dig new wells in Pennsylvania have to post a bond, a practice similar to a renter putting down a security deposit. If a well has been inactive for at least a year, the state declares it abandoned and requires the operator or owner to plug it.

If the driller fails to do that, the state Department of Environmental Protection can seize the bond and plug the well itself. But in practice, the agency rarely does that.

The DEP said in a recent report it seized two bonds worth about $50,000 in total from uncooperative well operators between 2017 and 2021, a number that has been cited by at least one Republican lawmaker as evidence that forfeiture is not an effective tool. An agency spokesperson told Spotlight PA the number is higher when 2022 is factored in —11 bonds, worth roughly $423,000.

There have historically been discrepancies between the costs of a bond and plugging a well, and the bill the legislature approved last year entrenched that gap.

The law, which was enacted last July without then-Gov. Tom Wolf’s signature, froze the bond cost for a single conventional well at $2,500 for the next decade. In comparison, the DEP estimates the current average cost of plugging a single well is $33,000 and can get as high as $800,000.

Prior to the law, the Environmental Quality Board, an independent panel that oversees the regulations set by the DEP, had the power to adjust the costs of bonds every two years.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle acknowledge the DEP’s limited success in plugging the state’s hundreds of thousands of abandoned wells. But there is a deep partisan divide over what to do about it.