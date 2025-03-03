This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Testing mice for depression is challenging.

“You can’t put a mouse on a psychiatrist’s couch and ask it how it’s feeling,” said Sarah Bailey, who heads the pharmacology group at the University of Bath in the U.K.

Bailey looks for new drugs that can treat depression. Her work involves experiments with mice, which means she has to study them for depression.

She uses a standard experiment called the forced swim test. Researchers put mice in a tank of water for a few minutes. The mice float, but do not like being in water, so they swim to get out.

After a while, the mice give up, and float.

“In my experience using the forced swim test, no mouse or rat has ever drowned,” Bailey said. “These mice are naturally buoyant when they’re immobile.”

Then the researchers take the mice out, dry them off, put them in a temporary cage on a warm mat, and then return them to cages with other mice.

Scientists in the 1970s found that mice will swim for longer if they get an antidepressant. Thus, a new unknown drug that makes mice swim for longer during this test could have potential as a new antidepressant.

Since then, the forced swim test has become a standard experiment for antidepressants, including for the development of well-known drugs like Prozac and Zoloft. But now, some researchers and government agencies question how useful the test is for research in the future and its impact on animals.

Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council said they will no longer fund most research using the forced swim test. The National Institute of Mental Health in the U.S. discourages researchers from using it. The U.K. government said they will look at research proposals that use this test more closely, to see if there are other ways to do the work.

Bailey said scientists use other tests as well, but there is nothing like the forced swim test.

“As yet, there are no alternatives to using the forced swim test,” she said. “It remains the most well validated test of antidepressant efficacy.”

However, some scientists have moved away from the test in recent years, like Scott Russo, a neuroscientist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.