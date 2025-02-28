(Mis)Diagnosis: Bipolar Disorder

For more than 15 years, bipolar disorder was a defining factor in Abigail Kafka’s life. Diagnosed as a college freshman, Abigail soon was heavily medicated, and unable to work or have much of a social life. Then, a few years ago, a therapy session introduced a startling question: What if this diagnosis was wrong? On this episode, we’ll explore how people cope when the narrative that’s defined them changes. We’ll discuss what contributed to an explosion of bipolar diagnoses, and why there’s so much disagreement among experts about whether this disorder is overdiagnosed or underdiagnosed. We’ll also hear about a common test that’s long been used to evaluate the effectiveness of psychotropic medications and why some researchers are phasing it out.

