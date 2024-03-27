It’s an unusual situation in the sense that ports typically compete for customers and their cargo, but there’s a spirit of collaboration right now.

“The port community is a relatively small community. PhilaPort stands ready to assist the Port of Baltimore in any capacity, not just in terms of securing the nation’s supply chain,” Mulvey said.

It’s most likely that the Port of Philadelphia could help alleviate ships with automobiles.

Baltimore is the busiest port in the nation for vehicle shipments; the port handled 847,158 automobiles and light trucks in 2023. Automakers like Ford and GM are already rerouting their shipments from Baltimore.

The Port of Philadelphia invested in its auto processing facility in recent years.

“Last year alone we handled over 250,000 new Hondas, Kias and Genesis [vehicles] through the Port of Philadelphia. So we have the capacity to take on some of those ships if they are diverted,” Mulvey said.

The 24/7 supply chain is often only on display when there’s an issue, like during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when there were long delays at West Coast ports, an issue that’s happening again.

Big ocean carriers filled with containers supposed to dock in Baltimore are likely going to be rerouted south toward the Port of Virginia — which transported 65 million tons of cargo in 2021. There’s already one vessel that stopped in Virginia en route to Baltimore that’s being handled at the Port of Virginia.

But not even that larger port could absorb all of Baltimore’s vehicle shipments, which need to be distributed along the East Coast.

“That is a significant operation in Baltimore and that will need to be redistributed,” said Stephen Edwards, CEO of the Port of Virginia. “We have some capacity but not sufficient to handle the cargo volumes that Baltimore does.”

But there’s other options, like big operators such as the Port of New York and New Jersey or smaller operations like the Port of Wilmington in Delaware.

“We anticipate that the Port of Wilmington will receive some cargo that will be diverted from the Port of Baltimore. Our port operator, Enstructure, has received calls from some of Baltimore’s shippers and they are in the process of coordinating the logistics of handling additional cargo,” said Jeff Bullock, chairman of the Diamond State Port Corporation in a statement. “That cargo could include pulp, lumber, bulk cargo, automobiles, and perhaps other things. The amount of additional cargo Wilmington will receive will depend on the type of cargo, our capacity to handle it, and where the cargo is ultimately destined to go.”