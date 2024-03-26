From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the wake of a major bridge collapse in Baltimore, Philadelphia officials say they’re confident in the safety of the area’s river crossings.

A container ship lost power and struck a support beam of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the span to buckle. The collapse sent construction workers and several vehicles into the river below.

John Hanson of the Delware River Port Authority said officials are constantly inspecting their facilities to make sure they are not vulnerable.