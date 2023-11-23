I-95 reopens near Commodore Barry Bridge after multi-vehicle crash

Interstate 95 returns to normal operations after shutdown due to a multi-vehicle crash thursday morning.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 23, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Interstate 95 is back open after being shut down early Thanksgiving morning in Chester Township following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester Township. Officials said one person was pinned under a vehicle and three others are trapped.

The crash caused major delays on Thanksgiving morning but has since been cleared.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate