I-95 reopens near Commodore Barry Bridge after multi-vehicle crash
Interstate 95 returns to normal operations after shutdown due to a multi-vehicle crash thursday morning.
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Interstate 95 is back open after being shut down early Thanksgiving morning in Chester Township following a multi-vehicle crash.
Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester Township. Officials said one person was pinned under a vehicle and three others are trapped.
The crash caused major delays on Thanksgiving morning but has since been cleared.
