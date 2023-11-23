This story originally appeared on 6abc

Interstate 95 is back open after being shut down early Thanksgiving morning in Chester Township following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-95 near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester Township. Officials said one person was pinned under a vehicle and three others are trapped.

The crash caused major delays on Thanksgiving morning but has since been cleared.