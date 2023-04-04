The Ben Franklin Bridge is lighting up the Philadelphia skyline once again after the flip was switched Monday evening on a new LED lighting system.

It’s part of a more than $214 million upgrade project currently underway at the iconic bridge — including the new $8 million LED decorative lighting that replaces the original system that was installed in 1987.

Delaware River Port Authority CEO John Hanson said the bridge is the most iconic structure in the region.

“If there’s a movie, TV show, an ad, even TV news backdrops, they all feature the Ben Franklin Bridge,” Hanson said before turning the lights on from Cooper Poynt Park in Camden. “Tonight, with the work that we’re doing, we’ve made it even more beautiful and even more iconic.”