Tolls set to increase on 4 major bridges in Philadelphia area

    • July 10, 2024
This story originally appeared on 6abc

If you frequent any bridge over the Delaware River, get ready to pay higher tolls.

The Delaware River Port Authority’s Finance Committee advanced a new toll schedule Wednesday morning.

The plan increases passenger vehicle tolls from $5 to $6 for those traveling on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Commodore Barry and Betsy Ross bridges.

The Board of Commissioners will vote next Wednesday, July 17.

The earliest it would take effect is August 1.

Officials say the increase is necessary to keep up with aging infrastructure and security.

This would be the first toll hike in 13 years.

