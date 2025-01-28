From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Standing at the base of a soaring electric transmission tower between her neighbors’ homes, Lisa Wilson Riblett bemoans the fate of a 30-foot swath of existing plant life and property.

The retired educator fears clear-cutting and the disruption of lead-contaminated soil if Delmarva Power moves ahead with plans to replace several of the giant steel structures that cut through her wooded village of Ardentown in northern Delaware.

“Look, you have this person’s backyard, you have their fence, you have all their trees, you have the foundation for the brick patio,’’ she said. “They’re talking about ripping all the way through here and leveling everything all the way down. It’s disrespectful to the environment, disrespectful to the residents.”

She pivots and gazes the other way along the snow-covered stretch of ground, where another tower looms above the landscape.

“There’s magnificent native holly trees and native arborvitae trees,’’ she said. “And just think of that 30-foot swath, completely mowed down.”