Rehoboth considers ban on gas-powered mowers and other yard equipment

“The amount of pollution for two-stroke engines is horrid. It is anachronism and should be eliminated,” Rehoboth resident Paul Warren told the town’s Environment Committee at a hearing earlier this month. “The price of gasoline over a short period will pay for their new equipment.”

The proposed ban would be phased in for contractors doing work for the city first, with residents having the most time to make the switch.

“I would strongly disagree with forcing a resident to get rid of their gas-powered mower right away,” said Rehoboth resident David Diefenderfer. “Eventually when it fails, they’ll probably end up replacing it with an electric lawn mower. But I would disagree with mandating this on the residents.”

Under the current language, that ban would go into effect Dec. 31, 2023. Commercial lawn care providers would be banned from using hand-held gas devices a year later at the end of 2024. Local residents would have until the end of 2025 to make the switch.