This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

The federal government shutdown means hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvania families struggling to pay their utility bills will need to wait longer for help this year.

The state is pushing back the start of its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program from early November to early December, while it waits to receive its yearly federal funding for the program.

The program helps more than 300,000 Pennsylvania households heat their homes annually. Many of these families live on less than $20,000 each year.

Here’s what to know.

What is LIHEAP?

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is a federally funded utility assistance program administered by states.

It provides grants to households below a certain income level, to help them cover their winter heating bills, and in some states, cool their homes in the summer. LIHEAP can also help families repair broken heaters and avoid or reverse shutoffs.

There are two types of LIHEAP grants: cash and crisis. You can apply for both.

Cash payments go directly to your utility company or fuel provider and show up as a credit on your bill. These grants range from $200 to $1,000 and don’t require you to be behind on your bills.

Crisis payments are meant for when your family is at immediate risk of losing heat. They can be used to avoid utility shutoffs or repair broken heating equipment. These grants range from $25 to $1,000.

In its plan for this year’s LIHEAP season, the state of Pennsylvania estimated that more than 360,000 households could receive cash grants and more than 100,000 families could receive crisis grants.