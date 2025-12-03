Pa. households can apply for heating bill assistance after monthlong delay
The state delayed its LIHEAP program as it waited for federal funds held up by the government shutdown. The program opens Wednesday, Dec. 3.
Pennsylvania households can apply for help paying their winter heating bills, buying fuel or fixing broken heaters starting Wednesday.
The state is opening its annual Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, Dec. 3, a month later than usual. The 43-day federal government shutdown delayed funding for LIHEAP, which states rely on to administer the program.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released $3.7 billion in funding for LIHEAP to states last week. Pennsylvania received over $208 million, which the state estimates will serve more than 300,000 households.
“If you need help with utility bills, if you need to make sure that your heat is on during the coldest months of the year … we need folks to apply,” said Brandon Cwalina, a spokesperson with Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services. “We certainly want to keep folks safe and warm in their homes during the coldest months of the year.”
State employees processed some pre-season applications during the delay and plan to issue payments to approved pre-season applicants first. The earliest payments will be issued in around two weeks, Cwalina said.
Patricia King, manager of community engagement at PECO, recommends applying as soon as possible once the program opens Wednesday.
“When the funding is gone, it’s gone, and it won’t come back until next year,” King said.
Pennsylvania households who heat their homes with electricity or natural gas were protected from shutoffs during the LIHEAP delay. Utilities agreed to halt terminations for nonpayment during November, a month before the state’s winter shutoff moratorium kicks in.
But families that use deliverable fuels, such as heating oil, were left without assistance.
Who qualifies for LIHEAP in Pennsylvania?
LIHEAP is available to both homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania.
A household’s income must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. This year, that cap is $23,475 for an individual or $48,225 for a family of four.
Households can apply for both cash and crisis LIHEAP assistance.
Cash LIHEAP grants go directly to a household’s utility company or fuel provider as a bill credit. A household does not need to be behind on their bills to qualify for cash assistance.
Crisis grants help families avoid utility shutoffs, fix broken heaters or buy fuel in an emergency. These are only available to households at immediate risk of losing heat.
How to apply for LIHEAP in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania households can apply for LIHEAP online through the state benefits portal, COMPASS, by phone at 1-866-550-4355 or in person through county assistance offices.
Households must apply each year for LIHEAP, even if they received it the previous year, and must use the current year’s application, King said.
“Some people think, ‘Well, I applied last year, it’s going to automatically go on for this year and future years,’’’ she said. “No, you must apply every season.”
PECO will help customers apply for LIHEAP at its headquarters on Market Street in Philadelphia on Dec. 4, 2–6 p.m. A network of neighborhood energy centers in Philadelphia can also help with applications in person.
Pennsylvania’s LIHEAP program is open through April 10, 2026.
