The state of Pennsylvania has awarded $6.6 million for redevelopment of Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, where a gunman killed 11 people in 2018 in the nation’s deadliest attack on Jews.

The state funding will help “transform the site of the worst anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history into a new place of hope, remembrance, and education,” the Wolf administration said in a news release.

Gov. Tom Wolf planned to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon to discuss the funding, which comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Tree of Life was one of 16 community redevelopment projects statewide to receive a grant from the program.