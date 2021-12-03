Kenyatta calls for state of emergency on gun violence in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta on Thursday called on Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney to declare a state of emergency in Philadelphia to stop the gun violence in the city, which has seen more than 500 murders, so far this year.

“We need to treat this like the crisis and emergency like it is,” Kenyatta, D-181st, said.

For example, Kenyatta said he and other legislators have repeatedly introduced legislation to increase penalties on people who fail to report lost or stolen guns to police. Another part is a long-term plan to improve education, job opportunities and safety, he said.

The state of emergencies are needed, Kenyatta said, to create a coordinated effort.

“At the state level we saw the governor do something similar as it related to the opioid epidemic,” Kenyatta said. “What that did was bring together FEMA, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Health to make sure that folks are working together to stem the crisis. We need to do that right now.”

Both Wolf and Kenney issued statements saying they were opposed to the idea.

Kenyatta made his comments outside of the Leon Sullivan Trust Building on North Broad Street. He was flanked by several officials who are actively working on gun violence prevention. He also called on the state legislature to pass several stalled pieces of gun-safety bills.