Penn and San Jose State face inquiries in Trump crackdown on transgender athletes

The Trump administration is investigating potential civil rights violations at two universities and a high school sports league that allowed transgender athletes to compete on women’s teams, the Education Department said Thursday.

The agency is opening reviews at San Jose State University, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association.

It comes a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order intended to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports. The order calls for penalties against schools and leagues, saying competing against transgender athletes deprives female students of equality.

“The previous administration trampled the rights of American women and girls — and ignored the indignities to which they were subjected in bathrooms and locker rooms — to promote a radical transgender ideology,” said Craig Trainor, the department’s acting assistant secretary for civil rights.

The Education Department said it proactively opened the new cases over suspected violation of Title IX, a 1972 law barring sex discrimination in education. Opening an inquiry isn’t meant to indicate a finding of wrongdoing, according to department policy. Additionally, the agency said it is reviewing athletics policies at a number of other schools.

It reflects the Education Department’s shift in civil rights priorities as it aligns with Trump’s agenda to target antisemitism and gender identity issues. The investigations also build on Trump’s anti-transgender campaign rhetoric, which pledged to end “transgender insanity.”

San Jose State is being investigated over a player’s participation on the women’s volleyball team. A lawsuit filed by players against the Mountain West Conference argued letting her compete poses a safety risk, but San Jose State has not confirmed it has a transgender woman volleyball player.