Nearly 200 employees walk off job at Philadelphia Museum of Art

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The Philadelphia Museum of Art remained open Friday as nearly 200 workers walked off the job for what they’re calling a one-day warning strike.

Art museum employee Juliet Vinegra led the way on the bullhorn outside one of the main entrances Friday morning.

“I’m loud and proud to be a union member and I want everyone to know it,” Vinegra said.

Dozens of Local 397 union members were not clocking in; instead, they rallied outside the main museum, the Perelman Annex and Rodin Museum.

They said museum managers will have to keep the building up and running.

Employees even booed top bosses and managers who arrived at work expressing their dissatisfaction.

“We’ve been negotiating our first contract for two years. Management’s been stalling,” said Adam Rizzo, an art museum employee and president of the union.