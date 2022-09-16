At the end of August, the union representing workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art voted to strike, if necessary, during ongoing contract negotiations.

Now, they’ve decided to make good on that threat.

Union workers will not report to work at the museum on Friday. Instead, they’ll picket in front of the iconic museum and other PMA locations including the Perelman Annex and the Rodin Museum.

The union includes workers in visitor services, retail, conservation, and other facets of the museum.