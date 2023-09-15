The Philadelphia Joint Board of Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union that spun up a new chapter to organize independent coffee shops and cafes, lost some union members after a rare decertification election.

On Sept. 7, the majority of Good Karma Cafe workers voted against keeping the Workers United union, according to the National Labor Relations Board initial tally of decertification election votes. There is an appeals process but none of the ballots appear to be challenged.

Good Karma Cafe employees voted six to four against the union, National Labor Relations Board data shows.

That’s a smaller turnout than eligible voters and a different outcome than the original union election about a-year-and-a-half ago.