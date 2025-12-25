The holiday weekend begins with the 73rd Annual Christmas Day Reenactment at Washington Crossing Historic Park, marking George Washington’s pivotal crossing of the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War. Or if you don’t celebrate Christmas but are still looking for a family-friendly way to mark the holiday, head to the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History for an all faiths event, “Being___Together at Christmas.”

Kwanzaa begins on Friday, and with it, free celebrations at multiple venues, including museums, libraries and community spaces. Music lovers of all genres have plenty to choose from with Wayne Newton performing Friday and Saturday at City Winery, Emo Night: Karaoke at Underground Arts on Friday and HeartsAfire lighting up World Cafe Live on Saturday, channeling the spirit of Earth, Wind & Fire.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Food & Drink | Music

Delaware

Kwanzaa Soko

Where: Police Athletic League Wilmington, 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.

Police Athletic League Wilmington, 3707 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del. When: Saturday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 27, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

Wilmington’s largest celebration honoring the African American holiday brings people together for an all-ages cultural experience. The event blends live performances with food, games and hands-on activities, including jewelry making and custom tote crafts. With more than 250 people participating last year, the Soko continues to grow as a cornerstone event celebrating the seven principles of Kwanzaa, which include self-determination and cooperative economics.

New Jersey

Magical Mystery Doors

While these three iconic rock and roll bands never appeared onstage together in real life, in the tribute world, anything can happen. The Beatles, formed in Liverpool in 1960 with John, Paul, George and Ringo; Led Zeppelin, another British powerhouse formed in 1968 by guitarist Jimmy Page along with Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham; and The Doors, formed in Los Angeles in 1965 with Jim Morrison as frontman, along with Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore. Tribute band Magical Mystery Doors stops in South Jersey, combining the best of all three for a show that will take you back in time, in the very best way.

Special Events

Being _____Together at Christmas

A family-friendly celebration turns a day when many places are closed into an opportunity for community, creativity and fun. This annual event invites visitors of all backgrounds to “fill in the blank” with whatever word describes their holiday experience, then enjoy a lineup of hands-on activities, live performances, interactive workshops and make-and-take crafts that span all ages and interests. Face painting, scavenger hunts, sensory-friendly play zones, movie screenings, including an Eagles highlight reel, and full access to the museum are part of an event intended to make the holiday feel inclusive for everyone.

73rd Annual Christmas Day Reenactment

Where: Washington Crossing Historic Park, 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, Pa.

Washington Crossing Historic Park, 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, Pa. When: Thursday, Dec. 25, noon – 3 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 25, noon – 3 p.m. How much: Free

Then-General George Washington crossed the icy Delaware River on Christmas Day in 1776, setting off the Battle of Trenton and putting the America we know into motion. Period-clad reenactors, replica Durham boats and evocative speeches commemorate this pivotal crossing.

Kwanzaa Roundup

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Friday, Dec. 26

Friday, Dec. 26 How much: Free

Founded by then Black Power activist Maulana Karenga, the African-American holiday was established in 1966 to emphasize principles of unity and self-empowerment. It starts the day after Christmas, lasting for seven days. Celebrations take place at some of the city’s top cultural institutions, including Friday’s kickoff at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, which hosts an event on each day. At the Free Library, there are two days of activities, starting on Friday, that include musicians, dancers, storytellers and a complimentary takeaway meal. On Sunday, the Penn Museum and the Please Touch Museum are open to the public for hands-on workshops.

Arts & Culture

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

This beloved annual tradition combines imaginative storytelling and the contemporary circus arts with aerial acts, acrobatics, sleight-of-hand juggling and performances set to an original musical score and fresh takes on seasonal favorites. A multicultural cast of singers and dancers, playing toy soldiers, reindeer and storybook characters, brings a fantasy winter world to life, inviting audiences of all ages to temporarily enter a different realm. Cirque de Soleil’s reputation precedes it, with its unique take on traditional holiday spectaculars.

This Is The Week That Is

Reflect on the highlights and lowlights of the week with the signature political satire show from 1812 Productions, the only professional theatre company in the country devoted entirely to comedy. And given the news cycle lately, they’re providing an underrated public service, no matter where you stand. The long-running variety show celebrates its 20th anniversary with sharp social and political commentary combined with over-the-top musical numbers and sketches that have made it popular for this long, while keeping people from the ledge in crazy and crazier times.

Hansel and Gretel: A Make and Partake

Founded with a mission to engage audiences of all ages and backgrounds in imaginative storytelling, Curio’s family-friendly take on “Hansel and Gretel” brings the audience into the performance. They participate in setting up props, creating sound effects, and, organizers say, “controlling the weather.” We’ll have to assume for the play! This follows a well-received run of “Jack and the Beanstalk” that offered the same experience.

Marty Supreme & Christmas Day Movie Releases

Where: Multiple theaters, including PFS Philly, Bryn Mawr Institute and Regal UA Main Street

Multiple theaters, including PFS Philly, Bryn Mawr Institute and Regal UA Main Street When: Thursday, Dec. 25

Thursday, Dec. 25 How much: Various prices

Christmas Day movies are part of the family tradition in many households, and a good one is heading to theaters today. “Marty Supreme,” the latest from the ever-ascending Timothée Chalamet, puts him in the 1950s as a hustling table tennis player. Inspired by the real-life story of Marty Reisman, the film has already generated great reviews, including a 95% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Gwyneth Paltrow and Fran Drescher also star in the film. Other Christmas Day movie openings: “The Housemaid” with Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” available in IMAX and other immersive formats, and “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.”

Kids

Disney on Ice: Jump In!

The latest chapter of Disney On Ice is Jump In!, a brand-new show that invites families to take a journey through Disney and Pixar faves brought to life through figure skating, aerial acrobatics and music. With Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy at the controls of the Mouse Pad, audiences will revisit characters from “Zootopia,” “Frozen,” “Moana” and “Inside Out.” Overall, there will be more than 50 favorite characters, interactive moments, and choreography that should please any Disney fan.

Food & Drink

Open for Christmas Dinner and Christmas Bars Roundup

Where: Multiple venues

Multiple venues When: Thursday, Dec. 25

Thursday, Dec. 25 How much: Various prices

If you want to enjoy a festive Christmas night or weekend with your family — or if you need a break away from the kids — there are several on-theme Christmas pop-up bars where you can enjoy specialty drinks and food for the season. And if you need a last-minute place for Christmas dinner, there are options, though, as you’d expect, they are limited.

Dinner:

Adoro – Highly rated Queen Village Italian BYOB

Amina – Contemporary soul food

Black Hen – Soul food, bistro style.

Capri – Waterfront views, Mediterranean food

Jasmine rice – Japanese restaurant that has vegan and gluten-free options

Otto by Polpo – Suburban Italian BYOB

TingTing’s – Chinatown casual dining known for its noodle dishes and chicken wings.

Urban Farmer – Upscale steakhouse on the Parkway

Sang Kee Peking Duck House – A Chinatown favorite open on Christmas Day.

Bars:

Craftsman Row Saloon – Dubbed the top Christmas bar by The Infatuation, reservations are recommended.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House – A perennial Christmastime fave; Philly’s oldest bar.

North Pole at Newsroom – A celebratory take on the holidays with a live deejay and aerial performer, along with themed drinks and food.

Tinsel – Intimate Center City holiday-themed bar hosts a Christmas Day party.

The Prime Rib: Holiday Rewind at Live! Casino – Speakeasy inside the South Philly casino pays homage to holiday movie classics.

Wine Garden Holiday Pop-Up: Diamonds & Pearls – Mother-daughter duo known for its West Philly and Center City ‘Black Girl Magic’ wine bars host a holiday-themed one in the bowels of Suburban Station.

Walnut Garden and Uptown Beer Garden– If you’re willing to brave the elements, these are the bars for you, as they are both outdoors. Eat, drink and be merry with signature cocktails, including boozy cocoa. There are heated tents at both spots, but if you’re not winter-hardy, check the weather first. Walnut Garden is all ages and dog-friendly; Uptown Beer Garden tends to be more adult-oriented.

Music

Wayne Newton

The legendary entertainer known as Mr. Las Vegas brings his classic hits, storytelling and showmanship to the stage for two shows at the Center City supper club. With a career spanning more than six decades, Newton is one of the most enduring figures in popular entertainment, recording a reported 165 albums, performing for tens of millions of fans and earning global accolades for his signature songs “Danke Schoen,” “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast” and “Red Roses for a Blue Lady.”

Emo Night: Karaoke

While the holidays are a joyous time for many, they can be supremely sad for others. Instead of wallowing in emo sounds by your favorite depressed artists, head to a karaoke party to belt them out. But not just any karaoke party. This is one where your vocals are accompanied by a live band. Choose your favorite sad song from over a hundred classic emo and pop-punk songs and perform it with concert-level visuals, multiple screens scrolling lyrics, and band members as your backup vocalists. There’s a cure for those holiday blues…. literally, as The Cure is on the playlist.

Splintered Sunlight: Grateful Dead Tribute

For Deadheads, the Grateful Dead’s loyal fanbase, the holiday season is particularly special as the band gained a reputation back in the ’60s and ’70s for its Christmas and New Year’s Eve concerts. From the famed rock venue Winterland in San Francisco, The Dead would bring in the new year with music, special guests and features in a celebratory, festival-like atmosphere. Now, Splintered Sunlight takes on the task of ensuring Deadheads enjoy the holidays with the music they love. The longtime locally-based tribute band checks into Ardmore Music Hall for a Saturday night, post-Christmas show.

HeartsAfire: An Earth, Wind & Fire Experience with Tribute to Rick James, Sly and The Family Stone and Kool & The Gang

It’s not an easy job to step into the shoes of one of the most prolific bands of all time, but HeartsAfire is up to the task, delivering an Earth, Wind & Fire experience coming to World Cafe Live that honors one of the most influential bands in music history. Their blend of R&B, jazz, funk and pop helped define the sound of the 1970s and beyond, earning them six Grammys, millions of albums sold and their rightful place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Alongside that tribute, HeartsAfire also channels funk icons Rick James, Sly & The Family Stone and Kool & The Gang, bringing back the grooves, moves and music that influenced the next generation of musicians to come.