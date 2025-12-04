Holiday tree lightings, Meek Mill, plus the chance to play blackjack with the Philadelphia Flyers in this week’s ‘Things To Do’
Dec. 4-7: A sensory-friendly ‘The Nutcracker’ performance, George Lopez standup in Philly and a rare book fair.Listen 4:53
The weekend kicks off early on Thursday with the Philadelphia Rare Book Fair at Trinity Memorial Church, where more than two dozen booksellers gather to offer first editions, historic prints and provide free appraisals. From there, the city lights up with Holiday Festivals at multiple venues, including the Rose Tree Festival of Lights, Holly Nights, Astra Lumina, a Winter Wonder film series and more. Dance and music round out the week. Philadanco brings its acclaimed “Then & Now” program to the Kimmel Center starting Friday, featuring legacy works and a few world premieres. Also on Friday, hometown hero Meek Mill returns with a one-night show at Xfinity Mobile Arena, while ‘90s hitmakers unite as Ezra Ray Hart comes to Rivers Casino Philadelphia. The weekend closes with two sweet events, the Philly Cookie Fest at the Bok Building and a holiday concert from jazz icon Dianne Reeves at the Annenberg Center. If you’re doing some holiday shopping, here’s the Do Good Gift Guide to help make impactful choices.
Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Kids | Food & Drink | Comedy | Music
Delaware
The 49th Grand Gala
- Where: The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
- How much: $250 and up
This year’s gala opens with the presentation of the Grand Medal of Excellence to former U.S. Sen. Tom Carper and his wife, Martha. The honor is followed by a concert featuring blues/rock/pop legend Bruce Hornsby with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra. Before and after the show, VIP guests are invited to a special reception and then to the “ultimate afterparty” at the Hotel du Pont that blends themed rooms, gourmet food, open bars and live local music. Proceeds from the annual gala support the theater’s community-engagement programs, including diversity and outreach efforts.
Carols in Color
- Where: Copeland Hall at The Grand, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Sunday, Sept. 7, 4 p.m.
- How much: $55
What began in 1992 with Eleone Dance Theatre, founded by the late Leon Evans II, was an adaptation of “Black Nativity” by Langston Hughes, who reimagined the classic story with gospel-style carols, contemporary dance and powerful narration. Over the years, the show has provided a platform for Black dancers, singers and musicians, connecting to heritage and community. The Philly-based company performs at several venues in the area through the holiday season, stopping in Wilmington this weekend.
New Jersey
Ninth Annual Winterfest Market
- Where: Haddon Square, 51 Haddon Ave. Haddon Township, N.J.
- When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free, pay as you go
The annual holiday tradition turns Haddon Township’s outdoor square into a festive, family-friendly marketplace showcasing unique gifts, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items from area artisans. Local food vendors are on site, along with a beer garden offering up seasonal brews and cocktails. That comes with fire pits, seasonal music, kids’ activities and a “surprise” appearance by Santa for those TikTok and Instagram holiday posts.
Special Events
Holiday Roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Jan. 3, 2026
- How much: Various prices
The holiday season is in full swing with events in the city and beyond, from holiday light shows to Christmas-themed plays opening this week. Here’s a list of some of the region’s most festive events.
- Rose Tree Festival of Lights: Delaware County’s 50th season of the annual light show.
- The Nutcracker: The Pennsylvania Ballet’s perennial classic opens Friday.
- West Chester Christmas Parade: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the annual celebration.
- Chestnut Hill Holiday Parade: The swanky suburb celebrates the holiday season with Santa in tow.
- Holly Nights 2025: Celebrate the season at Pennsbury Mansion on Thursday and Friday.
- The Original BOB Holiday Nights Trolley: Bring your own adult beverage to this fun ride around the city.
- Astra Lumina: The light show heads to the Abington Art Center.
- Curated Film Series: Winter Wonder: Ever want to see all the holiday movies you love in one place? Here you go.
Philadelphia Rare Book Fair
- Where: Trinity Memorial Church, 2212 Spruce St.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., (preview) Friday, Dec. 5, noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6, noon- 8 p.m.
- How much: $40 (preview), $10 -$15
Bibliophiles, grab a strong tote bag and head to Center City. The annual fair returns with well over two dozen booksellers, from local favorites like South Jersey’s Between the Covers Rare Books, Philly’s Bauman Rare Books and Harriet’s Bookshop, to a wide array of dealers from around the East Coast. Expect to browse a deep inventory of hard-to-find books, historic prints, manuscripts and literary ephemera from signed first editions to vintage works. Beyond browsing, there’s a public talk on book banning and free on-site appraisals to find out if your Aunt Martha’s attic yielded any valuable finds.
Flyers Casino Night 2025
- Where: Vie by Cescaphe, 600 N. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
- How much: $300
Join your favorite men on ice at the annual Philadelphia Flyers Casino Night benefit. The theme makes sense, as they want you to be ready to spend money. The North Broad Street event space blends blackjack, poker, roulette and craps tables with cocktails, music, silent-auction prizes and surprise activations. Not only does it give hockey fans a chance to hang out with their faves, but it also helps Flyers Charities expand access to youth hockey in the Greater Philadelphia area and support local families impacted by cancer.
Arts & Culture
‘Hadestown’
- Where: Forrest Theatre, 1114 Walnut St.
- When: Through Sunday, Dec. 7
- How much: $59 and up
With music, lyrics and book by Anaïs Mitchell and direction developed by Rachel Chavkin, “Hadestown” won eight Tony Awards in 2019, including best musical. In 2020, it also picked up a Grammy Award for best musical theater album. Weaving together the classic tragedy of Orpheus and Eurydice alongside the complex pairing of King Hades and Persephone, the ensemble of actors, dancers and singers brings the mythological stories to life in a new way. That’s probably why Vogue called it “your next theater obsession.” It’s back in Philly for a short run through Sunday.
Tre Johnson
- Where: Free Library of Philadelphia, Parkway Central, 1901 Vine St.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
- How much: Registration is free, donation recommended
Trenton native Tre Johnson, now a Philly resident, sits down with “Reckon True Stories” podcast hosts Kiese Laymon and Deesha Philyaw to discuss his debut book, “Black Genius: Essays on an American Legacy.” Johnson, a longtime educator turned cultural critic whose writing has appeared in The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Slate and Vanity Fair, redefines the term “genius” by celebrating the everyday brilliance of Black American life.
‘The Late (ish) Poetry Show’
- Where: PhilaMOCA, 531 N. 12th St.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 8:30 p.m.
- How much: $20 – $25, guaranteed seating, $10 (student) – $15 at the door, cash only
Get your fix of poetry, music, games and open mic creativity at “The Late(ish) Poetry Show.” Created and run by The Philly Pigeon Collective, the event brings local poets and emerging voices together for a fun, audience-driven competition, complete with a DJ and a blend of performance art, music and community. Made up of multicultural poets, the collective lost its foundation funding this year, largely due to initiatives against diversity, equity and inclusion, , but was able to raise the money needed to mount its 2025-26 season through crowdfunding. Still, if you love arts and culture, keep in mind that every ticket purchase supports their mission of community connection.
Philadanco
- Where: Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.
- How much: $40 – $63
Philadanco has entertained audiences around the world for more than 55 years while advancing African American dance traditions. The company’s latest program, “Then & Now,” celebrates its legacy by honoring past works while spotlighting new voices central to its future. The winter residency highlights Donald Byrd’s 1996 work “Everybody” and Tommie-Waheed Evans’ 2018 piece “WITH (IN)VERSE,” along with a company premiere by Ronald K. Brown and a world premiere by Juel D. Lane.
‘The Essence: A Yiddish Theater Dim Sum’
- Where: Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, 101 S. Independence Mall E.
- When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m.
- How much: $45 Saturday and Sunday
Get a taste of theatrical history with a revue co-presented by The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History and Theatre Ariel. This 83‑minute show, created and performed by Allen Lewis Rickman, Yelena Shmulenson and Steve Sterner, distills roughly 150 years of Yiddish theatre into sketches, songs and satire. Delivered in both Yiddish and English, the performance skewers Soviet rock musicals and performs an imaginary debate with Albert Einstein. Organizers say whether you’ve ever cared about Yiddish theater or not, you’ll be entertained.
Kids
Kids’ Roundup
- Where: Multiple venues
- When: Through Sunday, Jan. 25
- How much: Various prices
Holiday time presents a challenge for parents — finding time and budget for holiday celebrations and gifts while also taking advantage of seasonal attractions. Here’s a selection of kid-friendly activities that may work.
- The Enchanted Nutcracker: A shorter, sensory-friendly version of the holiday ballet with tickets starting at $10.
- A Wrinkle in Time: The seminal young adult book and movie turned stage production.
- Family Festival Sweet Dreams: Fun, games, crafts and surrealism at the Art Museum and it’s pay what you wish.
- PECO Free First Sunday: The Barnes opens its doors for a free family-friendly day featuring a performance from the Philadelphia Youth Concert Band.
Breakfast with Santa
- Where: Dave & Busters, multiple locations
- When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. (Gloucester, N.J.) Sunday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. (multiple locations)
- How much: Prices vary; Gloucester, Franklin Mills, Plymouth Meeting, Philadelphia
Take the kids to Breakfast with Santa, which combines the hallmarks of the holiday season. First, food, which is included with the ticket, along with a chance to pose with Santa, write letters to the North Pole, and do some Christmas and holiday-related crafts. Tickets, as you might suspect, are tiered, so expect to pay more if you and the kids want to play more than video games. Those are sold separately, so keep that in mind when budgeting for the holidays.
Food & Drink
Philly Cookie Fest
- Where: Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St.
- When: Sunday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: $12.51 – $55.20 family bundle
You can thank Loc Pham, chef and owner of The Philly Cookie Company, for the city’s inaugural Cookie Fest. He thought we needed a festival centered on sweet treats — and we agree. The timing is perfect because Christmas cookies are the best, as cookie lovers can attest. More than two dozen local bakers and indie food artisans will come together to showcase classic chocolate chip cookies, as well as vegan and gluten-free options, and artisanal takes on the standards. Cookie cornhole, a cookie eating contest and a cookie swap are on the schedule, along with live music and deejays.
Comedy
George Lopez
- Where: City Winery, 990 Filbert St.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
- How much: $50 – $75
The comedy icon has built a career as one of the most influential Latino voices in entertainment, from his self-titled sitcom to his late-night show, to stand-up specials and movies. These days, he’s balancing comedy with new projects, and he’s on the road now for a multicity tour that includes multiple performances at City Winery Philadelphia. Beyond the stand-up stage, Lopez continues to expand his reach. In July 2025, he released the latest installment of his young adult book series “ChupaCarter and the Curse of La Llorona,” which combines folklore and adventure for young readers.
Music
Jagged Edge Cuffing Season Tour
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Thursday, Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m.
- How much: $64 and up
If you don’t know what “cuffing season” is, you may want to head to this show to get those romantic vibes going. Jagged Edge is on a 17‑stop fall tour, stopping in Philly with Lloyd and Eric Bellinger, all of whom can bring the heat vocally. First breaking out in the mid-1990s, Jagged Edge — made up of identical twins Brian and Brandon Casey, along with Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman — became one of R&B’s defining groups with platinum albums and hit songs including “Let’s Get Married,” “Where the Party At” and “I Gotta Be.” Their most recent release, “All Original Parts: Vol. 1,” released earlier this year.
Meek Mill & Friends
- Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
- How much: $104 and up
It’s time to welcome back our native son. Meek Mill is in Philly for a one-night homestand with a few friends yet to be announced. The artist formerly known as Robert Rameek Williams came out of South Philly and experienced global success, but also became an example of needed reform in the criminal justice system. Meek just dropped a new single, “Save Yourself,” and an EP, “Indie Pack Vol. 01,” so he may be gearing up for a new full-length release. But the bottom line is the man who provided the theme song for the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win with “Dreams and Nightmares” in 2018 is back on stage in his hometown, and this might be the first chance to see what he’s cooking up next.
Beatles vs. Stones
- Where: Keswick Theater, 291 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside, Pa.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
- How much: $63 – $81
If only it had happened during each band’s heyday, but alas, history didn’t allow it. So you’ll have to settle for the tribute version of the battle of the bands between British rock ‘n’ roll stalwarts, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, heading to the Keswick. Representing the Fab Four is Abbey Road, a respected Beatles tribute band known for their musicianship, vintage gear and authentic costumes. Their opponent, Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, revives the swagger of the originals. Put them together, and you have a showdown between two of the greatest bands in music history.
Saccata Quartet
- Where: Solar Myth, 1131 S. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
- How much: $43.26
Wilco fans, this is for you. The quartet brings together Wilco guitarist Nels Cline and percussionist Glenn Kotche, alongside drummer Chris Corsano and bassist Darin Gray, for a genre‑blending set that blends free jazz, drone, dark ambient and experimental noise in a way that echoes Wilco’s adventurous music catalog. Formed in 1994 after the breakup of alternative‑country group Uncle Tupelo, Wilco has since become one of indie rock’s most enduring and influential bands. If you’re curious to see where Wilco goes when they don’t have to follow the rules, the quartet will show you at their show Friday night.
‘90s Hits & Christmas Riffs
- Where: Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 Delaware Ave.
- When: Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
- How much: $39.91 and up
Ezra Ray Hart is basically a supergroup featuring the frontmen from your favorite ‘90s bands. Mark McGrath, the platinum-selling lead singer of Sugar Ray, brings the easygoing Cali vibes behind hits like “Fly,” “Every Morning” and “Someday.” Kevin Griffin, the songwriter and vocalist from Better Than Ezra, adds the alt-rock edge of “Good,” “Desperately Wanting” and “A Lifetime.” Emerson Hart, the lead voice of Tonic, rounds it out with their big singles, “If You Could Only See,” “You Wanted More” and “Open Up Your Eyes.” At their Philly tour stop, feel free to sing along to their individual hits, as well as holiday classics with a rock twist.
Bowerbird Blackbox Ensemble
- Where: University Lutheran, 3637 Chestnut St.
- When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
- How much: $16 – $25
BlackBox Ensemble, a New York-based collective founded in 2018, performs contemporary chamber works by composers such as Annie Nikunen, Ileana Perez-Velazquez, Baldwin Giang, Tania León and James Diaz, reflecting the group’s commitment to modern classical music. The ensemble was formed as a “creative laboratory” devoted to improvisation and collaboration. Under Leonard Bopp, the group’s conductor and executive director, and with artists like flutist, composer and dancer Nikunen and percussionist J Clancy, BlackBox uses each concert as an opportunity to challenge classical music conventions. They perform in University City this weekend.
Dianne Reeves: Christmas Time Is Here
- Where: Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St.
- When: Sunday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m.
- How much: $73 – $119
Jazz master Dianne Reeves earned her title from the National Endowment for the Arts, which bestowed the honor on her in 2018. She brings her holiday concert to Philly, featuring traditional favorites like “Let It Snow,” “Carol of the Bells” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” A five‑time Grammy winner, Reeves’ quartet should make the holiday a little warmer for jazz lovers. And if you come early, you’ll see a bonus performance from the high school and college student musicians in The Heart of Jazz.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.