Kids’ Roundup

: Through Sunday, Jan. 25 How much: Various prices

Holiday time presents a challenge for parents — finding time and budget for holiday celebrations and gifts while also taking advantage of seasonal attractions. Here’s a selection of kid-friendly activities that may work.

The Enchanted Nutcracker: A shorter, sensory-friendly version of the holiday ballet with tickets starting at $10.

A Wrinkle in Time: The seminal young adult book and movie turned stage production.

Family Festival Sweet Dreams: Fun, games, crafts and surrealism at the Art Museum and it's pay what you wish.

: Fun, games, crafts and surrealism at the Art Museum and it’s pay what you wish. PECO Free First Sunday: The Barnes opens its doors for a free family-friendly day featuring a performance from the Philadelphia Youth Concert Band.

Breakfast with Santa

Where : Dave & Busters, multiple locations

When: Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. (Gloucester, N.J.) Sunday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. (multiple locations)

: Saturday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. (Gloucester, N.J.) Sunday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. (multiple locations) How much: Prices vary; Gloucester, Franklin Mills, Plymouth Meeting, Philadelphia

Take the kids to Breakfast with Santa, which combines the hallmarks of the holiday season. First, food, which is included with the ticket, along with a chance to pose with Santa, write letters to the North Pole, and do some Christmas and holiday-related crafts. Tickets, as you might suspect, are tiered, so expect to pay more if you and the kids want to play more than video games. Those are sold separately, so keep that in mind when budgeting for the holidays.

Food & Drink

Philly Cookie Fest

You can thank Loc Pham, chef and owner of The Philly Cookie Company, for the city’s inaugural Cookie Fest. He thought we needed a festival centered on sweet treats — and we agree. The timing is perfect because Christmas cookies are the best, as cookie lovers can attest. More than two dozen local bakers and indie food artisans will come together to showcase classic chocolate chip cookies, as well as vegan and gluten-free options, and artisanal takes on the standards. Cookie cornhole, a cookie eating contest and a cookie swap are on the schedule, along with live music and deejays.

Comedy

George Lopez

The comedy icon has built a career as one of the most influential Latino voices in entertainment, from his self-titled sitcom to his late-night show, to stand-up specials and movies. These days, he’s balancing comedy with new projects, and he’s on the road now for a multicity tour that includes multiple performances at City Winery Philadelphia. Beyond the stand-up stage, Lopez continues to expand his reach. In July 2025, he released the latest installment of his young adult book series “ChupaCarter and the Curse of La Llorona,” which combines folklore and adventure for young readers.

Music

Jagged Edge Cuffing Season Tour

If you don’t know what “cuffing season” is, you may want to head to this show to get those romantic vibes going. Jagged Edge is on a 17‑stop fall tour, stopping in Philly with Lloyd and Eric Bellinger, all of whom can bring the heat vocally. First breaking out in the mid-1990s, Jagged Edge — made up of identical twins Brian and Brandon Casey, along with Richard Wingo and Kyle Norman — became one of R&B’s defining groups with platinum albums and hit songs including “Let’s Get Married,” “Where the Party At” and “I Gotta Be.” Their most recent release, “All Original Parts: Vol. 1,” released earlier this year.

Meek Mill & Friends

It’s time to welcome back our native son. Meek Mill is in Philly for a one-night homestand with a few friends yet to be announced. The artist formerly known as Robert Rameek Williams came out of South Philly and experienced global success, but also became an example of needed reform in the criminal justice system. Meek just dropped a new single, “Save Yourself,” and an EP, “Indie Pack Vol. 01,” so he may be gearing up for a new full-length release. But the bottom line is the man who provided the theme song for the Eagles’ first Super Bowl win with “Dreams and Nightmares” in 2018 is back on stage in his hometown, and this might be the first chance to see what he’s cooking up next.

Beatles vs. Stones

If only it had happened during each band’s heyday, but alas, history didn’t allow it. So you’ll have to settle for the tribute version of the battle of the bands between British rock ‘n’ roll stalwarts, the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, heading to the Keswick. Representing the Fab Four is Abbey Road, a respected Beatles tribute band known for their musicianship, vintage gear and authentic costumes. Their opponent, Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, revives the swagger of the originals. Put them together, and you have a showdown between two of the greatest bands in music history.

Saccata Quartet

Wilco fans, this is for you. The quartet brings together Wilco guitarist Nels Cline and percussionist Glenn Kotche, alongside drummer Chris Corsano and bassist Darin Gray, for a genre‑blending set that blends free jazz, drone, dark ambient and experimental noise in a way that echoes Wilco’s adventurous music catalog. Formed in 1994 after the breakup of alternative‑country group Uncle Tupelo, Wilco has since become one of indie rock’s most enduring and influential bands. If you’re curious to see where Wilco goes when they don’t have to follow the rules, the quartet will show you at their show Friday night.

‘90s Hits & Christmas Riffs

Where : Rivers Casino Philadelphia, 1001 Delaware Ave.

When: Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m. How much: $39.91 and up

Ezra Ray Hart is basically a supergroup featuring the frontmen from your favorite ‘90s bands. Mark McGrath, the platinum-selling lead singer of Sugar Ray, brings the easygoing Cali vibes behind hits like “Fly,” “Every Morning” and “Someday.” Kevin Griffin, the songwriter and vocalist from Better Than Ezra, adds the alt-rock edge of “Good,” “Desperately Wanting” and “A Lifetime.” Emerson Hart, the lead voice of Tonic, rounds it out with their big singles, “If You Could Only See,” “You Wanted More” and “Open Up Your Eyes.” At their Philly tour stop, feel free to sing along to their individual hits, as well as holiday classics with a rock twist.

Bowerbird Blackbox Ensemble