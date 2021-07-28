Penn researching ways to avoid side effects of key treatment for serious COVID cases

Steroids called glucocorticoids are used to treat a range of health conditions from inflammatory bowel disease and lupus to arthritis and cancer — and most recently, serious cases of COVID-19.

The steroid dexamethasone, a type of glucocorticoid, is the only treatment proven to improve the outcome of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Glucocorticoids improve inflammation caused by various conditions, and can be lifesaving.

But they can have major side effects, including elevated blood sugar and blood lipids, and weight gain. That’s because steroids have an effect on metabolic tissues like fat cells and the liver that controls the body’s sugar and lipids.

People with obesity and diabetes are most likely to become severely ill with COVID-19 and be admitted to the ICU. Yet, the treatment might worsen diabetes, becoming a vicious cycle.

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have published a new study examining who is more prone to these side effects in the hopes of improving treatment regimens.

“It’s been hard to find medications in this family that have the good effects, but don’t have the bad side effects,” said Dr. Mitchell Lazar, who led the study. “And so we thought maybe we could find people who are more likely to have, or to not have, the bad side effects. And if so, it would help doctors and patients by allowing them to predict which patients are likely to have the best outcomes with this class of drugs.”