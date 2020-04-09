Del. National Guard delivers meals to students in rural district

Tracy Gordon lives in Frederick Lodge mobile home park near Townsend in the sprawling rural swath of southern New Castle County.

She has custody of her late sister’s son and daughter and doesn’t have transportation.

So Gordon was grateful Wednesday morning that she simply had to walk out her door and stroll over to a table set up by the Delaware National Guard on behalf of Appoquinimink School District.

There she picked up bags of breakfast and lunch for her niece and nephew, who are students in the district.

“I don’t have a car or nothing to get out,’’ Gordon said. “We’ve got to get other people to come pick me up to go to the grocery store and also this here will help.”

Gordon’s family is the beneficiary of a collaboration by the school district and the Delaware National Guard, which Gov. John Carney activated last month to assist residents during the coronavirus crisis.

Like other school districts up and down Delaware, Appoquinimink has a central location, Louis L. Redding Middle School, where families can pick up so-called Grab-and-Go meals being distributed as part of the School Nutrition Program.

Under the program, students from qualifying low-income families get meals five days per week in school. With schools closed until at least May 15 and perhaps for the year, districts are continuing the program.

But like Gordon, many residents lack transportation and can’t get to Redding, which for many is several miles away.