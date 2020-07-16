Del. coronavirus recovery: Teachers union boss urges caution with school reopening

Under the three potential scenarios outlined this week for reopening Delaware schools — all in-class instruction, hybrid of in-class and remote learning, and all online-instruction — state officials now say the hybrid model would fit the current situation of minimal-to-moderate community spread of the coronavirus.

While Gov. John Carney says he won’t announce his administration’s decision until sometime in August, at least two weeks from now, state teachers union president Stephanie Ingram is urging Delaware’s 19 school districts to proceed with caution.

“If there is even the slightest doubt’’ that students and staff can be safe and that detailed guidance from the Department of Education be followed, “the districts need to start the school year in a remote learning environment and continue until they can follow this guidance,’’ Ingram said in a statement released late Wednesday.