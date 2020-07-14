Del. coronavirus recovery: UD postpones commencement to 2021
Delaware added another 92 cases of COVID-19 to bring the state’s total case number to 12,969. A total of 518 people have died from the coronavirus, one more than reported yesterday. There are 49 people hospitalized for the virus, one more than the day before.
University postpones commencement to 2021
The University of Delaware’s 2020 graduates will have to wait until next year for commencement ceremonies to celebrate their achievements.
The University of Delaware’s traditional commencement held annually in May was postponed by UD President Dennis Assanis in April. At that time, Assanis expected to reschedule an in-person ceremony later this year “if public health conditions allow.”
On Monday, Assanis announced that those conditions have not been met and the class of 2020 will not have in-person commencement and convocation until June 2-4, 2021, if conditions allow.
“We have assessed timing, venue/space access, production logistics and, most importantly, necessary adherence to health and safety protocols and regulations,” Assanis said in an online message to the university community. “Regrettably, we have now come to the realization that it will not be feasible with current state guidelines and public health guidance pertaining to large gatherings.”
This year’s graduates were able to take part in the online “Blue Hen Celebration,” a virtual event for grads featuring graduates, school leaders and celebrities including Al Roker, Aubrey Plaza and Joe Flacco.
Delaware prison COVID-19 outbreak hits 320
More than 300 people held at Sussex Correctional Institution in southern Delaware have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those 320 cases, 90% are asymptomatic but 32 show signs of the disease and four are being treated in the hospital.
Last week, the state Dept. of Correction said they expected numbers to rise after reporting 130 cases.
It’s believed that three men who were transferred from SCI to Morris Community Correction Center in Dover sparked an outbreak there. There are now 17 cases at MCCC.
Twenty-one officers at SCI have tested positive and another 18 are in self-quarantine waiting for test results. No officers at MCCC have tested positive.
Because of the outbreak, DOC has again halted visitation at all prisons starting at midnight Tuesday. The department is also restarting temperature checks and screenings at Howard Young Correctional Institution and Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in New Castle County.
