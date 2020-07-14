Del. coronavirus recovery: UD postpones commencement to 2021

University postpones commencement to 2021

The University of Delaware’s 2020 graduates will have to wait until next year for commencement ceremonies to celebrate their achievements.

The University of Delaware’s traditional commencement held annually in May was postponed by UD President Dennis Assanis in April. At that time, Assanis expected to reschedule an in-person ceremony later this year “if public health conditions allow.”

On Monday, Assanis announced that those conditions have not been met and the class of 2020 will not have in-person commencement and convocation until June 2-4, 2021, if conditions allow.

“We have assessed timing, venue/space access, production logistics and, most importantly, necessary adherence to health and safety protocols and regulations,” Assanis said in an online message to the university community. “Regrettably, we have now come to the realization that it will not be feasible with current state guidelines and public health guidance pertaining to large gatherings.”

This year’s graduates were able to take part in the online “Blue Hen Celebration,” a virtual event for grads featuring graduates, school leaders and celebrities including Al Roker, Aubrey Plaza and Joe Flacco.