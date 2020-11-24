Delaware earmarks $45 million in coronavirus relief for colleges, universities

“Delaware’s colleges and universities not only provide students with an excellent education, but also contribute to economic development in our communities,’’ Gov. John Carney said in a written statement announcing the initiative. “This funding will assist with the expenses to help ensure a safe environment.”

The following coronavirus-specific costs are eligible:

Personal protective equipment Equipment to make buildings safer such as plexiglass and air purifiers Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting services Technical assistance on mitigation of related threats Enhanced screenings for students and employees Technology and teleservices Signage Marketing and media outreach



The University of Delaware, which has only a small fraction of its student body on its Newark campus, is “grateful” for the chance to receive some of the relief dollars, spokeswoman Andrea Boyle Tippett said.

“Our institution has experienced major financial repercussions due to the pandemic, including millions spent on PPE, safety equipment and distance learning technology,’’ she said. “We look forward to utilizing this support to keep our students and community safe and healthy.”