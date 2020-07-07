Delaware State University students can return to class on August 25 as originally scheduled for a mix of in-person and virtual instruction, the Dover school announced today.

Dorms will operate at about 75 percent capacity and the university plans to implement regular coronavirus testing and employ physical distancing measures.

About 3,000 students, faculty and employees are expected to be on campus in any given week, officials said.

Provost Saundra DeLauder said students who attend classes in person “will be in classrooms set up for social distancing, with the class sizes limited.”

Added school president Tony Allen: “The key to safe university operations in the ‘new normal’ is robust testing, contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine. As the university develops toward a weekly COVID-19 testing capacity, we will have the unique ability to test our entire campus community throughout the semester.”

Faculty, staff, students, and all visitors will complete a daily health screening, and will be required to wear masks. The number of people in public areas will be monitored, hand sanitizer will be readily available nearly everywhere, and cleaning of public areas will occur more frequently than prior to the pandemic, officials said.