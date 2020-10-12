Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic

University of Delaware suspends 19 over gathering limits

University of Delaware campus

Hullihen Hall at the Newark-based school. (University of Delaware)

The University of Delaware has suspended 19 members of its swimming and diving teams for allegedly violating Newark, Delaware’s, gathering limits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WDEL-FM reports that the athletes were traced to a gathering at an off-campus residence on Sept. 26. All involved were quarantined, and have tested negative for COVID-19.

Newark currently limits gatherings to 12 people indoors, and 20 people outdoors, unless a permit has been obtained.

The university says 27 students or employees have tested positive so far this week. That’s on pace for the university’s lowest number this semester, after hitting a peak of 80 last week.

