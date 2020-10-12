University of Delaware suspends 19 over gathering limits
The University of Delaware has suspended 19 members of its swimming and diving teams for allegedly violating Newark, Delaware’s, gathering limits related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WDEL-FM reports that the athletes were traced to a gathering at an off-campus residence on Sept. 26. All involved were quarantined, and have tested negative for COVID-19.
Newark currently limits gatherings to 12 people indoors, and 20 people outdoors, unless a permit has been obtained.
The university says 27 students or employees have tested positive so far this week. That’s on pace for the university’s lowest number this semester, after hitting a peak of 80 last week.