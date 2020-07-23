Del. teachers union, key lawmakers urge virtual learning to start school year

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The state teachers union is now urging Gov. John Carney and school districts to have remote learning only for at least the first six weeks of the academic year, and the politically powerful force also has allies among legislative leaders.

Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram cited health and safety concerns about the coronavirus among the union’s 12,500 educators and school staffers in issuing her call.

Ingram told WHYY News on Thursday that with barely a month left before school is slated to begin, teachers are anxious and frustrated by the uncertainty. The governor, who closed schools on March 13, reiterated Tuesday that he is deferring a decision on how to proceed until sometime in August. School is set to start Sept. 1.

“They really don’t know planning-wise what they should be expecting,’’ she said.

Under the three potential scenarios outlined last week depending on the level of community spread of COVID-19 — fully in-class learning, hybrid of in-class and remote learning, and fully online-learning — Carney said Tuesday the hybrid model would fit the current situation of minimal-to-moderate spread. The state’s 19 districts are now devising plans for the 2020-21 academic year.

“I know they are working hard to create the plans for the scenarios, but we haven’t seen any plans,’’ Ingram said. “We don’t really know what’s going to be in those plans. So in the absence of that, we just decided that remote learning is the best way to keep everyone safe. It’s the best way to provide quality instruction for our students.”

Ingram said the initial six weeks of remote learning was a consensus decision after meetings with local DSEA leaders and the statewide executive board.

The union’s new position represents a marked hardening of its stance a week ago, when Ingram recommended districts to begin with remote learning “if there is even the slightest doubt’’ students and staff can be safe and that detailed guidance from the Department of Education can be followed.

Two New Castle County districts, Appoquinimink and Brandywine, have already delayed school openings beyond Sept. 1. In addition, the University of Delaware announced Wednesday that almost all classes would be held remotely.