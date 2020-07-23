University of Delaware reverses course, moves to virtual classes for fall

The University of Delaware has reversed course and decided to offer most courses online in the fall semester, officials announced Wednesday.

“This latest development certainly does not reflect how we would like to begin a new academic year, with all Blue Hens back on campus,” President Dennis Assanis said in a news release.

Assanis said in late June that classes at the state’s flagship university, based in Newark, would begin Sept. 1 with a mix of in-person and online classes.

Classes will still start Sept. 1 but now only “select” courses requiring classroom attendance will meet on campus.

Assanis said exceptions could include “strictly limited areas of study that require face-to-face instruction for academic progress.”

He mentioned nursing practice, engineering labs, animal handling courses, phlebotomy practicum experiences and one-to-one music instruction, and “select courses for members of our international student community and others with very specific needs. On-campus research activities remain limited to those efforts that require access to our facilities, fields and partner sites.”

Students can opt to take all their courses online, UD’s Andrea Boyle said. Those that require in-person instruction can be deferred until another semester.