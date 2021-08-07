Mask mandate issued for University of Delaware students

Masks will be required in all indoor buildings at the University of Delaware, with few exceptions.

The only indoor places where masks won’t be required are students’ residence halls. Masks will be required in common areas in the dorms if students can’t maintain a distance of 3 feet from one another.

UD officials announced the adjustment to the school’s COVID-19 protocols Friday afternoon, as Delaware’s coronavirus case numbers have continued to rise in recent weeks.

In May, UD told students they would be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 if they planned to return for in-person classes this fall. That followed similar requirements for students at Delaware State University in Dover.

UD officials say the updated masking requirement comes as a result of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which called for masking in areas where there is substantial or high transmission of the virus.