Penn State University requires masking at all campuses

Penn State University will require students, staff and visitors at all its campuses to wear masks while indoors, the school announced Wednesday, responding to a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

The masking rule will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, Penn State officials said.

“As we continue to see daily increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly the delta variant, our current outlook warrants this protective step,” President Eric Barron said in a written statement.

He said Penn State is still planning “robust, in-person experiences” for the fall semester.