Penn State trustee scolded for making ‘spectacle’ in push to name football field after Joe Paterno

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Leaders of Penn State’s Board of Trustees recently admonished fellow Trustee Anthony Lubrano for creating a “public spectacle” and sharing “confidential information” related to his proposal to name the university’s football field after Joe Paterno.

Board chair Matthew Schuyler and vice chair David Kleppinger suggested Lubrano should have instead raised the matter for discussion and deliberation during a private executive session — an action that likely would have run afoul of the state’s open meetings law.

“You chose not to take that opportunity,” Schuyler and Kleppinger wrote in the March 28 letter, first reported by WJAC. “Your public statement and withdrawn proposal were not only a distraction from the business and academic matters on the Board’s agenda for the February 16th meeting, they reflected poorly on the Board as a whole and therefore were not in the best interest of the institution.”

The exchange again raises concerns about whether the Board of Trustees properly follows Pennsylvania’s open meetings law in conducting its business. Under state law, executive sessions can only be held to discuss pending or current litigation, legal investigations, academic standings, and employment or property negotiations.

Melissa Melewsky — media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, of which Spotlight PA is a member — said the letter “illustrates a fundamental misunderstanding and potential misuse of executive sessions.”

“An issue like what to name the football [field] is not an executive session subject matter and should not be discussed anywhere other than a public meeting,” Melewsky said. “The Sunshine Act is a public access law, and the exceptions are narrowly written and should be narrowly applied.”

Lubrano, an alumni-elected trustee, said in an interview with Spotlight PA that Penn State officials wanted to silence any public discussion of the former football coach. Now board leaders are trying to control his behavior, he said.

“They think that it’s in the best interest of the university for there never to be any public dissent,” Lubrano said.

A Penn State spokesperson said via email that the university could not respond to questions from Spotlight PA because of an ongoing lawsuit between the newsroom and the university over alleged violations of the open meetings law by the Board of Trustees.

The board “stands firm in its commitment to openness and transparency as required by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act,” the spokesperson wrote.