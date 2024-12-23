University of Delaware to pay $716K to settle claims it failed to disclose professor’s ties to China

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

University of Delaware has long touted marine science professor Xiao-Hai Yan’s work with China’s Xiamen University as part of the two schools’ longtime partnership.

A 2019 article in UD Daily, the “news service” of Delaware’s flagship university, noted that Yan “has played an integral role in … efforts to improve and expand the intellectual exchange between UD and Xiamen University.”

UD also promoted Yan’s work with the Chinese university in a 2019 article in UD Daily, noting that he directed their joint Center for Remote Sensing, which has equipment and students in both Newark, Delaware, and Xiamen, located in southeast China. The partnership began in 2008.

Federal prosecutors, however, now say that UD was not candid about Yan’s ties to China and Xiamen University in 2020 — failing to disclose the relationship — when the school sought and received a grant from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

Prosecutors say the school’s lack of transparency caused NASA to violate a federal law that prohibits the space agency from using funds to collaborate with China or Chinese-owned companies.

Though no lawsuit was filed over the allegations, this month UD agreed in a six-page settlement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware to pay the federal government more than $716,000 to settle civil allegations about its conduct surrounding the NASA grant.

UD had certified that the funding would not be “used to participate, collaborate, or coordinate with the People’s Republic of China,” the settlement said.

Specifically, the settlement says UD made that certification even though professor Yan, the “co-investigator” on the grant, was: