When Donald Spitko went to the hospital for shortness of breath, no one in his family imagined it would be the last time they saw him. Not his wife of 60 years, not his six grown children.

Spitko, 81, was placed on a ventilator almost as soon as he arrived at Einstein Medical Center in East Norriton where two of his daughters worked as nurses.

Grief is often an isolating experience, but never as lonesome as in the midst of a pandemic that keeps loved ones physically distant.

The hospital had a strict no-visitors policy — it even applied to Spitko’s two daughters, Tammy King and Michelle Rouco.

“We were trying everything to go see my dad,” said King, who usually works as a nurse in Einstein’s short procedure outpatient unit. “Honestly, we were beating down doors.”

After most outpatient services were cancelled or moved to telehealth, King was transferred to the main hospital. She says she worked just doors away from the room where her father was receiving care, and still wasn’t allowed to see him. She even got tested herself, to prove to the hospital administrators that she didn’t have the virus.

“I thought if I showed them that I was negative, I would at least be able to go to his window and see him through the glass,” she said. “They wouldn’t even let me through the ICU.”

Spitko’s wife had also tested positive for the virus, and had already recovered. She wasn’t allowed to visit her husband either. An Einstein spokesperson said in a statement that the policy aims to balance “the needs of patients while maintaining safety for all, and aligns with many other hospitals in our region.”

It didn’t seem fair — the sisters had the same access to protective gear as the nurses caring for their dad did. Rouco said it was too much knowing he was so close by. She changed her daily route to the cafeteria to avoid walking near his room.

“I could not walk down the same hallway because my dad was down that hallway,” said Rouco. “It was horrible.”

King took the opposite approach: She said she worked extra hours, because it made her feel closer to her dad. King served as the link between the doctors caring for Spitko and the rest of the family, who video chatted with him every day.

But after a few weeks, it got harder and harder to see him. Rouco said she would often pass on the chance to FaceTime. It just didn’t seem like he was getting any better.

“We kind of knew one day, just by the look on my dad’s face — it started turning empty is the only way I can describe it,” said King. “It was an emptiness.”