What it’s like to be disabled now, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

Angie Staudt used to enjoy shopping. As it has for many people, that’s become something to endure since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staudt has been blind since birth, so following social distancing measures like staying 6 feet away from other shoppers is pretty much impossible without help.

“I hear, ‘Back up, back up, you’re too close.’ That’s my clue that I’ve crossed the 6-foot barrier … I just don’t know where that barrier is.”

Now, she said, she sometimes also needs help knowing where the checkout line is. Some grocery stores have changed their layouts so there is only one entrance, one exit, and one line that feeds to all the checkout lanes.

Some stores have marked off 6-foot spaces with yellow tape. But that isn’t tactile enough for blind people to feel with their feet, like the bumpy rumble strips near train platforms, so the tape only works for sighted people.

“You have to kind of hope that people are kind enough to tell you,” she said, “and mostly people are kind enough to tell you most of the time.”

Staudt shops for her three-person household, and goes to a supermarket in Delaware County where the staff know her by name. But she worries whether a new blind customer would be able to get help.

Normally, Staudt said, she shops online, but that has been harder recently because so many more people are as well, increasing delivery and wait times.

“I get why people are online shopping, it makes sense,” she said. “On the other hand, if lots of people are online shopping who could get in their car and go, and follow those guidelines … and follow the marks on the floor … consider carefully, ‘Do I need to shop online?’ ‘Am I taking this spot from someone, maybe an older person who can’t or shouldn’t be out?’”

One nice thing with the pandemic is that fewer people are grabbing her to try to help without asking.

“Anybody who was sighted who was touched randomly … would stop and say, ‘Why are you touching me?’ When I say that, I’m viewed as ungrateful, as a harsh person,” she said. “I appreciate your offer to help, but how about you ask … before you just reach out and grab, because a lot of times it’s just reaching out and grabbing.”

Jennifer Wilgus, who is blind and has two children, said it would be nice if more people would offer to help by asking, instead of just walking past her when she stands around trying to find the line at a store.

She used to get help with grocery shopping and reading her mail from the Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a service agency for the blind community. However, in-person services have been suspended, so she has to video chat with a family member or use an online platform like Aira so someone can read her mail to her.

That includes important letters about child insurance, and Social Security and other benefits. Not all the agencies sending those letters include alternatives for the blind.