Former Philly cop wants to add new defendants to ‘Free Meek’ defamation suit

A fired Philly cop wants to add defendants to the defamation lawsuit she filed in January against the makers of “Freek Meek,” a five-part Amazon Prime documentary that probes Philadelphia’s criminal justice system in light of rapper Meek Mill’s high-profile fight to get released from probation and avoid re-incarceration.

The federal complaint alleges the documentary falsely implies that Sequeta Williams is corrupt and a liar, and names Amazon, Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Roc Nation (Jay-Z’s company) and others as defendants.

A motion filed Thursday asks U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro to dismiss Williams’ initial lawsuit so her legal team can refile it with a new list of defendants and avoid “piecemeal” litigation.

Steven Marino, Williams’ attorney, would not reveal who — or what companies — would be added to a new complaint if his client’s motion to dismiss is granted, but he said not to expect any more celebrities.

“Not that I’m aware of,” said Marino.

Williams’ lawsuit centers on a few seconds of the documentary, which first aired last August.

A photo of the former officer flashes on the screen during the fourth episode, which focuses on Philadelphia’s “Do Not Call” list, an informal index of cops whom the district attorney’s office avoids summoning to testify in court, due to credibility issues.