Pa. coronavirus recovery: Philly gyms to reopen Monday

Updated at 2:35 p.m.

As of Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded a total of 98,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,973 deaths.

Philadelphia reported 157 new cases on Thursday for a total of 28,024. The city reported 18 new deaths for a total of 1,664.

Philadelphians can get those gains… with some precautions

Gyms and fitness centers in the city can reopen Monday, announced Health Commissioner Tom Farley Thursday. Masks and 6-foot social distancing are required, as is compliance with capacity limits. Group classes are limited to 10 people.

Pop-up inspections can be expected, according to Farley, who said the onus of keeping these facilities open will be on gym owners.

“When people are doing vigorous aerobic exercise it’s very uncomfortable to wear a mask,” Farley admitted. “So the gym-users are not going to want to wear masks and the gym-owners may not want to enforce that.”

Still, Farley emphasized these facilities could operate in a safe way if they enforced masking.

Farley warned if upon inspection the city learned a gym wasn’t abiding by the rules, then the city would close the gym. Likewise, if through contact tracing it’s learned that there were COVID-19 cases coming from a gym, Farley said the gym would be closed.

“It’s an attempt to meet the interest in exercise, which is good for health, while also being very careful about infection control in the process,” said Farley of the opportunity.

He discouraged people who had a hard time exercising with a mask on from going to the gym.