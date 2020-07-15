Pa. coronavirus recovery: Wolf announces new, targeted restrictions statewide

Updated at 5:00 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded a total of 97,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,957 deaths.

Philadelphia reported 144 new cases on Wednesday for a total of 27,723. The city reported 9 new deaths for a total of 1,646.

Wolf issues order battening Pa. back down as COVID-19 numbers creep higher

After what Governor Tom Wolf calls an “unsettling climb” in recent COVID-19 case numbers in Pennsylvania, along with rapid spikes in other parts of the country, he’s announcing new, “targeted” restrictions statewide.

His new order, which takes effect at midnight, affects bars, restaurants and other businesses throughout the state.

Music venues and nightclubs must remain closed. Bars and restaurants will only be permitted to reach 25% capacity of their indoor seating, down from the 50% that had been allowed until now.

The order stipulates that only gatherings of 25 and fewer people should be permitted indoors, and gatherings outdoors should be limited to 250 people.

Patrons will only be able to buy alcohol if they’re only buying food, which means bars cannot be open for the sole purpose of drinking. Outdoor dining, however, won’t be affected, and outdoor bar service is still not permitted.

Businesses are also now required to let employees telework as long as work doesn’t strictly need to be done in an office. Gyms are permitted to stay open with their current restrictions in place.

Wolf said he’s putting these new rules in place because he believes thanks to rising cases — caused, he believes, by a lack of mask-wearing, a lack of interstate coordination and infections from travel outside Pennsylvania — that the commonwealth is at a “tipping point” and needs to act.

The Republicans who control Pennsylvania’s state House and Senate have long chafed at Wolf’s executive orders over coronavirus. And in the first minutes after the governor unveiled his latest dictum, it became clear that the tension would continue.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) was one of the first to respond, sharing a statement on Twitter saying Wolf is overreaching and misusing his power, and ignoring “the voices of the people.”

Once again, Gov. Wolf has ignored the voices of the people and refused to work with their representatives, instead choosing to act alone and issue another harmful, unilateral order with far-reaching and devastating implications. More 🔽 pic.twitter.com/sU75fx7INt — Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (@RepBenninghoff) July 15, 2020

The House recently embarked on an attempt to amend the state constitution to cut down on the special authority currently conferred on governors during declared emergencies.