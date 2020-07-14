Pa. coronavirus recovery: All large events in Philly canceled for six months
As of Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded a total of 93,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,931 deaths.
Philadelphia reported 148 new cases on Tuesday for a total of 27,723. The city reported 6 new deaths for a total of 1,637.
All large events in Philadelphia canceled for six months
All large public events that attract people from outside Philadelphia will be canceled the next six months, including the Thanksgiving Day parade, the Mummers Parade and the Broad Street Run, which had already been postponed to October.
“It’s sadly true,” Frank Keel confirmed to WHYY’s Billy Penn via email. Keel is a local public relations specialist who works with the Mummers on their annual Mardi Gras celebration.
This does not apply to private outdoor events with fewer than 50 guests, or recreational sports with fewer than 25 people.
