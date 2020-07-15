Gov. Tom Wolf expected to announce further restrictions on bars, restaurants

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in certain parts of the state, Gov. Tom Wolf this afternoon is expected to announce new, tighter restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses statewide, according to two sources briefed on his plan.

Bars and restaurants will now only be allowed to seat people indoors at up to 25% of their capacity (currently, seating is allowed up to 50% capacity). Outdoor dining restrictions will not change. Patrons will only be allowed to buy alcohol if they are also buying food.

Music and nightclubs must close.

Additionally, businesses will be required to have employees telework, if the work does not need to be done in an office. Gyms and fitness facilities will be allowed to remain open, with the current restrictions remaining.