Delaware forges drive-thru coronavirus testing partnership with Walgreens

Testing will be conducted at these Walgreens stores from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for anyone who wants a test. Walk-in testing is also available, but people are urged not to go into the stores for testing, as it will be conducted outside.

Samples will be processed at the state’s public health lab and results provided within 36 to 48 hours, Rattay said.

Rattay said more Walgreens locations will be added in the coming weeks. They will include the state’s major population center of northern New Castle County, including Wilmington, which is 25 miles from Middletown, the closest Walgreens in the pilot program.

She said the state also is talking with other pharmacy chains about joining the drive-thru program.

“When somebody wakes up in the morning and says, ‘My throat is sore’ and wants to make sure they don’t have COVID they can very quickly find a place close to them, convenient to them every day of the week,” Rattay said. “So this is really our chief statewide strategy moving forward.”

Walgreens’ regional health care director, James Satterfield, said the partnership with the state is part of the company’s “ongoing commitment to provide greater access to testing in the communities we serve.”

The pharmacy program augments other testing in Delaware, Rattay said. Residents looking to get tested can find a location here.