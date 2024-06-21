Colleges would face financial punishments for boycotting or divesting from Israel under new Pa. bill

Many institutions of higher learning have endowments — some worth billions of dollars — that are typically invested. Schools including the University of Pennsylvania don’t disclose specific holdings, leading to calls for more transparency.

The bill would also prohibit any fund controlled by the state treasurer, including Pennsylvania’s multibillion-dollar general fund, from divesting from or boycotting Israel. It would also apply to the state’s three big pension funds: the State Employees’ Retirement Fund, the Public School Employees’ Retirement Fund, and the Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement Fund.

The bill excludes individual investment accounts for the participants of state pension plans, which total less than $5 billion.

A lack of disclosures or specifics makes it difficult to ascertain the scope of the state’s investments in Israel and related entities. The Treasury has invested $56 million in Israel Bonds, an investment security backed by the Israeli government. The State Employees’ Retirement System had invested about $91.1 million in Israel as of the end of last year, which is less than 1% of the total fund, a spokesperson said.

This isn’t the state’s first attempt to deter private entities from divesting from Israel. A law passed in 2016 and signed by former Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, prohibits state agencies from doing business with contractors that boycott or divest from Israeli companies or otherwise support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

At least 37 other states have passed similar laws. Ohio’s was updated to add public universities.

The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union opposed the 2016 law and Santarsiero’s previous version of the university bill, saying both would have a chilling effect on political expression.

Solomon Furious Worlds, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said the organization has similar First Amendment and free speech concerns about the new bill. States can decide what they do with their funds, Worlds said, but they should not dictate what private entities can and cannot do.

Worlds added that boycotts qualify as protected speech under the First Amendment, affirmed by a U.S. Supreme Court decision. They questioned whether the state is constitutionally permitted to withhold funds based on a protected form of speech.

“The constitutional concerns are present, ” Worlds said. “Even if they are lawful, they’re certainly chilling and they go against democratic and First Amendment values.”

Santarsiero pushed back, saying that the bill wouldn’t prevent any individuals from protesting and that its focus is on university administrations.

“My bill does not regulate speech on college campuses. It doesn’t regulate the ability of professors or anyone else in academia from expressing their views,” Santarsiero said. “It simply is tailored to the schools themselves as to whether it may take a certain action. And even then, they’re free to take the action. There’s just a consequence.”

Santarsiero’s bill has been referred to his chamber’s State Government Committee. Asked about the bill’s prospects, Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R., Indiana) did not commit to calling it up for a floor vote but did voice support.

“The bipartisan effort on this bill magnifies the priority of this issue and likely lends it to being brought to the Senate floor for the entire membership to be heard,” Pittman said in a statement.

State House Democrats’ spokesperson declined to comment on the bill, saying leadership will review the legislation if it passes the state Senate.

A spokesperson for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, meanwhile, said the governor supports the bill and will sign it into law if it reaches his desk.