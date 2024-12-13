The theatrical stunt at the vice president’s party in Washington came just days after Wilson-Anton completed a five-day hunger strike in front of the White House.

Several Democratic colleagues, who had pledged to “Stand with Israel” in the overseas conflict, threatened her with an ethics investigation after she upstaged Harris. No such action was taken, however.

Wilson-Anton wasn’t done. Her quest next led her to the House floor, where on the first day of the legislative session in January, she introduced a resolution calling for hometown President Joe Biden and Delaware’s congressional delegation to work toward a permanent ceasefire to end the “genocide” in Gaza. Rep. Jeff Spiegelman, who is Jewish, presented a vehement criticism of the bill on the House floor, and Wilson-Anton, lacking support to pass it, withdrew the bill.

She remained undeterred and in April tweeted that “Joe Biden is a war criminal” for his military support of Israel in their war against Hamas — an especially caustic remark directed at someone she once referred to as one of her “idols.”

Wilson-Anton later introduced a toned-down resolution seeking a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, but the bill didn’t contain the word “genocide’’ and never mentioned the president. She pushed the measure through the House but it lacked adequate support to gain introduction in the Senate.

The lawmaker defended her protests against Israel’s actions in several interviews with WHYY News for this story.

“A terrorist group attacking civilians should not be the premise for a nation-state to orchestrate a genocide,’’ she explained. “And my country where I pay taxes and where I’m a citizen should not be supporting the genocide, and shouldn’t be supporting weapons to a military that’s chosen not to be tactical.”

The Jewish Federation of Delaware has stood as a fierce critic of Wilson-Anton’s positions, issuing a statement last December that lambasted her “disgusting” display for interrupting Harris’s party and disparaging President Biden.

“Through the media I’ve read some of her comments, some of her posts on social media, and they have not been friendly to the Jewish community,’’ federation president Seth Katzen told WHYY News. “Some of her perspectives are very one-sided and inciteful.”

Asked this month if he supports a ceasefire now, 14 months into the war, Katzen said, “I’m very in tune with the daily happenings overseas and in Israel. And in Gaza, there’s still a hostage crisis. There’s still [about 100] hostages. There’s still American-Israeli hostages. If they were returned there would be no war. And that’s what we want — their safe return.”

Beyond negative reactions from the federation and legislative colleagues to her positions on Gaza, social media commentary about her posts has sometimes been brutal.

She’s received messages filled with bomb emojis, been encouraged to wear a suicide belt, and told to “go pick cotton” in the South.

Yet Wilson-Anton takes the venom directed at her in stride.

“I ruffle feathers doing that, taking that approach,’’ she said. “But I feel that’s kind of my lot in life, the kind of person that I am. I am not going to be the person that sits at the table and we all just talk in circles and go around and around and nothing gets resolved. I want to lead with action items and sometimes that offends people.”

‘We need to be more blunt about what our values are’

While Wilson-Anton’s audacious approach to politics has engendered criticism and controversy, it’s also given her a global reach.

Her advocacy for the people of Gaza, as well as her two-year-old comedic career, struggle with the autoimmune disorder vitiligo and life as a state legislator was recently chronicled in a 25-minute film, “Stand up for Madinah: The U.S. Politician Pushing for Peace in Gaza.”

The show, directed by Medford, N.J., resident Zainab Sultan, debuted in November on the Al Jazeera English documentary series “Witness.”

Sultan said she was drawn to Wilson-Anton after seeing her in action at Harris’s party. Clips of the outburst went viral on social media, and to date has garnered 86,000 views on YouTube alone.

“She was actively taking action and almost working as an organizer, calling attention to what was happening in Gaza and demanding a ceasefire, and yet at the same time she belonged to the party that was endorsing it,” Sultan said. “And to me that dichotomy, that opposition, was just very interesting as a filmmaker.”

Suffice it to say that in four short years in elective office, Wilson-Anton has already made her mark in and outside of Delaware as one of the state’s most unique and polarizing political figures in recent history.

“Madinah is a very complex individual,’’ said conservative former Republican Rep. Ruth Briggs King, who described her onetime colleague across the House aisle as intellectual, inquisitive and “very passionate.”

Briggs King acknowledged that Wilson-Anton’s determination and strength as an advocate for causes she believes in has engendered resentment and hostility in her opponents.

Briggs King emphasized, however, that she’s always found Wilson-Anton welcoming and friendly, and she was happy to accept the Democrat’s invitation to attend Ramadan events to learn more about Islam. While they sometimes disagreed, the conversations were never disagreeable.

Wilson-Anton represents “maybe a new way of doing things or looking at how things get done, which I just looked at as a generational shift,” Briggs King said.

Wilson-Anton says she has never sought “to climb the ladder and curry favor in my party.” Instead, she approaches issues with an analytical eye and then does what she deems necessary to address them publicly. She despises the “go along to get along’’ attitude of many lawmakers, saying it often delays substantive change.

“I just feel like we need to be more blunt about what our values are and what our communities want and so I try to model that,’’ Wilson-Anton said. “I don’t know if it’s successful or not. That depends on how you measure success. But I think I have been successful in encouraging conversations that often didn’t happen before.”

“It can be really isolating to be the person that does that all the time. But I think it’s really important that there’s always at least one person in a body that’s willing to kind of push the envelope and force conversations that other members just might not be comfortable sparking on their own. I’m sure I could have been more diplomatic in plenty of different situations, but I think part of what plagues Delaware politics is too much diplomacy.”

‘My dream job was working at the United Nations’

Growing up as the second oldest of six daughters in a comfortable suburban household in the district she now represents, Wilson-Anton envisioned a career traveling the world as an interpreter.

Her father was a DuPont Co. technician and her mother a teacher. Wilson-Anton experienced a variety of educational modes. She was first home-schooled by her mother with other Muslim children, then attended a private Islamic elementary school and a public middle school, then won a coveted spot at Charter School of Wilmington, the state’s highest-ranked public school.

At the University of Delaware, she initially had a triple major in languages — Chinese, French and Spanish.

“By like my second semester, I realized [being an interpreter] wasn’t a realistic goal because I wasn’t a native speaker of anything other than English,’’ she said, so she switched to international relations and Asian studies. “My dream job at that time was working at the United Nations” on a diplomat’s staff or perhaps in the U.S. Foreign Service.

She was picked for UD’s Legislative Fellows Program, conducting research for House Democrats, and earned her bachelor’s degree in 2016.

She considered applying for a White House Fellowship that year, but when Republican Donald Trump won the presidential election, she scrapped the idea. Trump, after all, had called for a “total and complete” ban on Muslims entering the United States.

Instead, she parlayed her fellowship into a job working with House Democrats, and enrolled at UD for a master’s degree at what soon became the Joseph R. Biden School of Public Policy and Administration.

After her 2018 graduation, the Biden School hired her as a policy analyst. She saw Biden himself there a few times, and one day encountered the former U.S. senator and vice president in the office kitchen.

“He’s like looking around, trying to figure out where stuff is,’’ she recalled. “I was like, ‘You know I can make your coffee’ or ‘You don’t have to worry about this kind of stuff,’ and he was like, ‘No, no. I’m good. I got it.’ He handled himself like he just was a normal person.”

Knocking off 11-term fellow Democrat in 2020 race

The potential career Wilson-Anton envisioned overseas was about to take a U-turn.

In 2019, she was having lunch with former legislative co-workers who said her former boss, Rep. John Viola, would probably not seek re-election to a 12th term in 2020.

“They said, ‘You live in his district, you grew up there. You spent time on the phone with people who live there. You could already run through all the issues. Why don’t you run?’” she recalled.

The conversation rekindled fond memories of helping Viola’s constituents with problems such as avoiding having their electricity turned off because of an overdue bill.

“I recognize how much of an impact a legislator can have,’’ Wilson-Anton said.

When she worked in Dover previously, she had thought “being the legislator was too stressful and [involved] too many people yelling at you and being mad and never satisfied. But at that point, I guess I was removed enough that I was optimistic about the role and felt like I could actually make a difference. And I wouldn’t have as steep of a learning curve.”

She approached Viola for his endorsement but instead learned he was running again. “I remember being kind of pissed off that he was changing up,’’ she recalled.

In full recognition that it would be “pretty taboo” to primary the incumbent Democrat, she entered the race anyway.

Wilson-Anton estimated she and volunteers in her “grassroots campaign’’ knocked on up to 3,000 doors by March 2020, but then COVID-19 hit and paralyzed the state, essentially halting her ground game. A third candidate also entered the race.

But in September’s primary election, she squeaked past Viola by 43 votes out of 2,990 cast, and rolled to victory against a GOP foe in November with 72% of the vote.

At age 26, she was not only the only Muslim ever in the General Assembly, but by far the youngest member and one of a small but growing number of Black and women members.

“Honestly, I was really excited,’’ she said of that heady time. “I guess I’m weird. I wasn’t really scared about being any of those things.”

She entered the Legislature in a year when there were more Black lawmakers than ever — 12 as opposed to just four after the 2016 election. “There was a lot of excitement and camaraderie” among the newcomers, she said.

As for being the only Muslim legislator, Wilson-Anton recalled being unfazed.

“I have had my experience with Islamophobia and racism and misogyny, but I mostly think about those when I get interviewed,” she said. “I can go back and think about scenarios, but I’ve been a Black Muslim my whole life, so it’s not even in the top 20 or top 50 memories for me.”