Pa. pols, White House react to viral Goldie chant in Philly

A viral chant in front of an Israeli-style restaurant in Center City has drawn rebukes from politicians across Pennsylvania, as well as the White House.

Hundreds of activists protested the Israeli bombardment of Gaza on Sunday when they passed Goldie, chanting, “Goldie, Goldie, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Philly Palestine Coalition, which organized the protest, previously called for a boycott of the establishment for its support of the Israel Defense Forces. Goldie is owned by Israel-born chef and James Beard Award winner Michael Solomonov, along with his business partner Steven Cook. Protesters reportedly stuck “Free Palestine” and “This is genocide” stickers on the storefront’s exterior, but no other damage was reported.