At least 2 New Jersey natives among Americans missing in Israel, Gov. Murphy says

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

As New Jersey communities gathered in support of Israel on Tuesday night, a handful of parents pleaded for their children’s safe return from overseas.

“Please bring our son back,” Edan Alexander’s parents said.

Alexander graduated from Tenafly High School in Bergen County just last year and is now missing in Israel. He is an IDF soldier stationed near the Gaza Strip.

Laor Abramov is another New Jersey native missing in Israel.

Abramov is a DJ who was attending a music festival in Israel when Hamas unleashed that brutal attack on the country and its civilians.